Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf haven't aged a day in mind-blowing photos

Tennis star Andre Agassi delighted fans on Tuesday when he shared a heartwarming post featuring his wife, Steffi Graf.

Taking to Instagram, the sports star uploaded two loved-up snapshots which he captioned "now and then". One recent image showed the pair beaming from ear to ear as they enjoyed mini tubs of ice cream.

Steffi, 55, looked stylish in a black top with three-quarter length sleeves and pinstripe trousers, while Andre donned a mint-hued T-shirt.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Andre also included a charming snapshot of the couple from July 1992, taken at the Champions Ball for the Wimbledon Tennis Championships which they attended after both clinching Wimbledon singles titles.

© Instagram The pair appeared in their element with tubs of ice cream

Steffi looked sublime in an off-the-shoulder belted satin dress, while Andre rocked a smart tuxedo and a headful of long, wavy locks.

Blown away by the romantic pictures, fans quickly inundated the comments section with touching messages. One wrote: "The power couple of all power couples", while a second penned: "Still perfect together", and a third added: "Looking better than ever! That's what love does".

© Getty Images Andre also included this snapshot from the post-tournament ball in 1992

Prior to the glitzy ball, the American sports star had been admiring Steffi from afar. In his memoir, Open, Andre admitted: "I've had a crush on Steffi since I first saw her doing an interview on French TV".

During the ball, Andre had hoped to dance with Steffi – but he was left heartbroken when he discovered that the champion's dance had been cancelled for the first time.

© Getty Images Andre and Steffi on court in 2009

Despite crossing paths in 1992, the tennis stars didn't start dating until 1999. Two years after Andre divorced Brooke Shields, Andre and Steffi exchanged vows in 2001, following the arrival of their first child – a son called Jaden.

Andre and Steffi's love story

Their big day was kept under wraps and was only confirmed via a statement that read: "We are so blessed to be married and starting this chapter of our lives. The privacy and intimacy of our ceremony was beautiful and reflective of all we value."

© Getty Images The tennis power couple tied the knot in 2001

They went on to welcome their daughter, Jaz, two years later in 2003.

While the pair tend to keep their family life out of the spotlight, Andre has spoken about his wife on numerous occasions.

During a chat with WSJ. Magazine, Andre said of his relationship: "The first is to know yourself. You can't come to a relationship needing the other to feel complete, or else you're fighting multiple battles".

© Instagram Andre and Steffi share two children together

Meanwhile, in 2004, Andre made a powerful declaration of love as he delivered a speech at Steffi's International Tennis Hall of Fame induction.

"As I attempt to find words worthy to introduce the person that has changed my life, I realise the words have yet to be invented that are large enough, colourful enough, or true enough to express the heart and soul of this woman that I love," he said.