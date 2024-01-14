Andre Agassi pays tribute to wife Steffi Graf in the sweetest way

Tennis ace Andre Agassi delighted fans at the weekend when he appeared to pay tribute to his wife, Steffi Graf.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, former world No.1 Andre, 53, uploaded an image of himself preparing to kiss a large black-and-white image of his wife Steffi clutching a gleaming trophy.

Amongst the images, which were shared ahead of the Australian Open, Andre also added a photo of the list of the women's singles champions from 1983 up until 1995. His wife Steffi appeared on the list on four occasions, scooping wins in 1988, 1989, 1990 and 1994.

Captioning his carousel of photos, Andre simply penned: "Talk to me @Australianopen 2024" alongside the Australian flag emoji and a red love heart.

© Getty Images Former tennis players Steffi and Andre wed in 2001

Fans were quick to heap praise on Andre's sweet nod to his wife, with one writing: "This is how a man should celebrate his accomplished wife!" while another gushed: "The first picture is the cutest thing ever".

"Bless! I adore how much you publicly express your love for Steff" noted a third, and a fourth added: "How great! What a cute husband!"

Andre travelled to Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open which kicks off on Sunday 14 January. Whist Down Under, the former tennis player is expected to mingle with a plethora of sports stars and assist with broadcasting duties.

© Getty Images Andre retired from professional tennis in 2006

This isn't the first time the father-of-two has sparked a sweet reaction with his social media posts. To ring in the new year, Andre thrilled fans with a besotted picture of himself cuddling Steffi in a loving embrace. The lovebirds looked totally enamoured in the snap as they posed outside with the bright city lights sparkling in the distance. Echoing their love for one another, Andre wrote in his caption: "With Love [red heart] 2024".

Tennis superstars Andre and Steffi exchanged vows in a private ceremony back in 2001. "We are so blessed to be married and starting this chapter of our lives," the couple said in a joint statement. "The privacy and intimacy of our ceremony was beautiful and reflective of all we value."

The happy couple are doting parents to a son called Jaden and a daughter called Jaz. But despite the couple's combined racket skills, it seems that their two children aren't showing any signs of following in their parents' footsteps.

© Getty Images The couple share two children together

During a chat with HELLO! in 2017, Andre told us: "No, not at all… My son's into baseball and my daughter gets into a lot of different things seasonally – dance one year, one part of the year kickboxing. She's really active, but there's no pressure. It's their choice and I'm glad they didn't choose tennis."

He went on to say: "It's a tough world. I want them to have choice and ownership of their choice. I didn't have that. I learnt what I don't want to do in many cases from my father."