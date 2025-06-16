Andre Agassi and 'unicorn' wife Steffi Graf look so in love in rare PDA moment

Tennis legend Andre Agassi has shared a loving tribute to his wife Steffi Graf in honour of her 56th birthday.

To mark the special occasion at the weekend, Andre, 55, uploaded a smitten picture of the pair sharing a romantic kiss while perched on a cream sofa. Steffi was shown with one arm placed on her husband's knee, while Andre was pictured sweetly beaming with his hands clasped together.

Exuding elegance, former world no. 1 Steffi donned a pair of navy flared trousers which she teamed with a rippling cream blouse. She had her flaxen locks styled in gentle waves and rounded off her ensemble with some leather peep-toe sandals.

Andre, meanwhile, looked smart wearing indigo jeans, black leather boots and a grey knitted jumper.

In honour of his wife's milestone, the American tennis star wrote in his caption: "Happy birthday to my unicorn". His post went down a treat with his followers, including his wife who was quick to pen "Awwww" followed by a red heart and a smiley emoji.

© Getty Images Andre paid tribute to his wife on her birthday

Elsewhere, one fan commented: "Beautiful couple. My two favorite GOATS", while a second chimed in: "My all time favourite tennis players", and a third added: "Aww so sweet".

On her big day, Steffi also received a special message from JOOLA Pickleball whom she's previously partnered with. Alongside a collage of recent snapshots, a message read: " Happy birthday, @stefaniegrafhq! It's an honor to grow the game of pickleball alongside not only a legend, but someone so kind and full of heart. Here's to another year filled with special memories on and off the court."

© Getty Images The pair tied the knot in 2001

Andre and Steffi's love story

Andre had a crush on Steffi before he'd even met her in person. In his memoir, Open, the father-of-two admitted: "I've had a crush on Steffi since I first saw her doing an interview on French TV. I was thunderstruck, dazzled by her understated grace, her effortless beauty."

© Getty Images The couple at the Champions Ball for the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 1992

The tennis power couple first crossed paths in 1992 at the Champions Ball after winning Wimbledon the same year. The occasion was nonetheless bittersweet for Andre given that the traditional champions' dance had been cancelled for the first time.

Andre had been eagerly awaiting the dance, and had reportedly even purchased a tuxedo from Harrods in preparation.

© Instagram The pair are raising their family in Los Angeles

They started dating two years later and went on to exchange vows in 2001. They expanded their family for the first time with the arrival of their son Jaden, and later went on to welcome a daughter called Jaz in 2003.

Speaking to E! about his enduring love story with Steffi, Andre previously said: "We love cooking together. We love hiking together. We even love grocery shopping together, dividing and conquering. So it's real life. And we're blessed."