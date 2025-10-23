Amy Schumer showcases incredibly taut stomach in bathroom selfie after 30 lbs weight loss

Amy Schumer is keeping it real, messy mirror and all. The comedian, 44, gave fans a glimpse into her morning routine with a laid-back selfie posted to Instagram Stories. Dressed in a mauve sports bra and blue lounge shorts, Amy snapped the shot in her bathroom mirror, proudly captioning it: "No filter no filler no clean mirror." In the photo, she pulled her waistband down slightly to reveal her impressively taut stomach, showing off the results of her 30lbs weight loss. Her hair’s tied back, her face is makeup-free, and her counter is full of everyday skincare clutter, a relatable scene that many followers appreciated.

The snap comes after Amy showcased her slim figure in a chic dual-toned brown sweater and dark blue jeans as she took a walk with her entourage. She captioned the photo shared to Instagram: "And I'm feeling good". Her friends immediately took to the comment section to exclaim over her svelte figure, with actress Leslie Mann posting the fire and heart emojis, while Olivia Munn shared heart emojis, and author Tiffany Jenkins added, "I'm so happy you're feeling good. You deserve it."

© Instagram Amy Schumer showcases her incredibly taut stomach

The Trainwreck star also caused a stir with a photo of herself posing with her friends in Las Vegas in a black minidress and heels. Her long, lithe legs caught the attention of her followers, with Kathy Griffin commenting, "I'm so pissed about your legs, I can barely talk to you," while Amy Sedaris chimed in, "You look incredible. Look at those pins!"

© Getty Amy Schumer has lost over 30 lbs on weight loss medication

Isla Fisher added, "Those legs!" while Selma Blair simply wrote, "Leggggggs." Amy responded to the wave of comments about how incredible her pins looked, writing, "Loving the love. My legs thank you!" The mother of one has been honest about her weight loss journey and how she used GLP-1 medications to help her shed the pounds.

© Instagram Jillian Bell, Amy Schumer and Alex Saks attend a Paul McCartney concert

GLP-1s, including Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, are medications typically given to patients suffering from diabetes, and work to suppress appetite. Amy has tried multiple different iterations with varying degrees of success, and admitted that some made her incredibly sick. "Three years ago, I tried Wegovy," she shared in an Instagram video. "I was puking, I couldn't handle it. I don't know if they’ve changed the formula."

Learn more about Amy's health journey below...

Amy Schumer opens up about her health issues on Jimmy Fallon

She then had an appointment with a professional who gave her a prescription for Mounjaro, and "put me on estrogen and progesterone because I realized I was in perimenopause and my symptoms from being perimenopausal have [since] disappeared." Amy added that her hair and skin vastly improved, and that she suddenly had boundless energy.

© Instagram Amy has lost substantial weight over the years

Amy's experience with Ozempic was far less pleasant, and meant that she couldn't even get out of bed some days. "I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was bedridden," she said on The Howard Stern Show. "I was vomiting, and then you have no energy. But other people take it and they're all good. I lost 30 pounds so quick. I looked great and I couldn't lift my head off the pillow, so what's the point?"