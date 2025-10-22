Melissa McCarthy showcases svelte figure as fans all say the same thing

Melissa McCarthy was glowing as she attended a screening of Regretting You, the latest film adaptation from author Colleen Hoover. The star arrived in a stunning floral dress with a plunging neckline and a cinched waist, which showcased Melissa's svelte figure amid her ongoing weight loss journey. She accessorized with a golden pendant and a brown clutch, and wore her brunette locks down in soft, glossy waves. The actress was joined by a slew of A-listers at the event, including Octavia Spencer, Allison Janney, and the film's star, McKenna Grace.

Melissa was stunning in the lithe look, and fans couldn't get enough of her transformation in the comment section of her Instagram snap. "Best dressed always!" wrote one fan, while another added, "Okay hottie you better stop it right now!" and a third chimed in, "You look gorgeous." Another fan declared, "Melissa McCarthy the woman you are," while a fifth said, "Glowing as usual!"

The Bridesmaids actress has lost more than 95 lbs on her weight loss journey, and recently showcased her incredible figure in a lacy black sweater while celebrating her 20th wedding anniversary with her husband, Ben Falcone. Rather than counting every calorie, Melissa revealed that the secret to her success was prioritizing other aspects of her life and changing her mindset around weight loss.

"I finally said [to myself], 'Oh, for God's sake, stop worrying about it', and it may be the best thing I've ever done," she shared on CBS Mornings. "I truly stopped worrying about [my weight]. I stopped over-analyzing, over-thinking, over-doing anything. I just stopped constantly being worried about it, and I think there's something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked."

Melissa's weight has fluctuated her whole life, with the mom of two even trying a four-month, doctor-supervised all-liquid diet after landing her role as Suki on Gilmore Girls, which made her "starved and crazy".

© Instagram Melissa was glowing in a stunning floral dress at the film screening

She opened up about having a skewed perception of herself in an interview with Us Weekly, sharing: "I've been every size in the world. Parts of my twenties, I was in great shape, but I didn't appreciate it. If I was a six or an eight, I thought, 'Why aren't I a two or a four?'" Melissa began to notice her weight gain once she moved to Los Angeles to work as an actor, as she "stopped walking and ate [expletive] food".

© Instagram The actress was joined by Octavia Spencer and Allison Janney at the event

The 55-year-old has worked tirelessly as a body positivity advocate throughout her career and has paved the way for plus-sized women in the industry. She decided to design her own clothing line in collaboration with Lane Bryant in 2015, after recognizing the lack of stylish clothes for plus-sized women and after struggling to find a designer to dress her for the Oscars.

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Melissa has lost more than 95 lbs on her weight loss journey

"Women come in all sizes. Seventy percent of women in the United States are a size 14 or above, and that's technically 'plus-size', so you're taking your biggest category of people and telling them, 'You're not really worthy.' I find that very strange," she told Refinery29. "I just think, if you're going to make women's clothing, make women's clothing. Designers that put everyone in categories are over-complicating something that should be easy."