Amy Schumer is her slimmest yet in latest appearance

Amy Schumer stunned her friends and fans alike during her latest appearance amid her weight loss journey, with the comedienne looking more confident than ever in her stylish outfit. The 44-year-old showcased her slim figure in a chic dual-toned brown sweater and dark blue jeans as she took a walk with her entourage, and added brown shoes and brown sunglasses to complete the look. She wore her blonde locks down in subtle waves and had a smile on her face as she made her way to her destination.

Amy shared a photo from her outing to Instagram, captioning the snap, "And I'm feeling good". Her friends immediately took to the comment section to exclaim over her svelte figure, with actress Leslie Mann posting the fire and heart emojis, while Olivia Munn shared heart emojis, and author Tiffany Jenkins added, "I'm so happy you're feeling good. You deserve it."

This comes just days after the Trainwreck star caused a stir with a photo of herself posing with her friends in Las Vegas in a black minidress and heels. Her long, lithe legs caught the attention of her followers, with Kathy Griffin commenting, "I'm so pissed about your legs, I can barely talk to you," while Amy Sedaris chimed in, "You look incredible. Look at those pins!"

Isla Fisher added, "Those legs!" while Selma Blair simply wrote, "Leggggggs." Amy responded to the wave of comments about how incredible her pins looked, writing, "Loving the love. My legs thank you!" The mother of one has been honest about her weight loss journey and how she used GLP-1 medications to help her shed the pounds.

Learn more about Amy's health journey below...

GLP-1s, including Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, are medications typically given to patients suffering from diabetes, and work to suppress appetite. Amy has tried multiple different iterations with varying degrees of success, and admitted that some made her incredibly sick. "Three years ago, I tried Wegovy," she shared in an Instagram video. "I was puking, I couldn't handle it. I don't know if they’ve changed the formula."

© Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages Amy showcased her svelte figure during the casual outing

She then had an appointment with a professional who gave her a prescription for Mounjaro, and "put me on estrogen and progesterone because I realized I was in perimenopause and my symptoms from being perimenopausal have [since] disappeared." Amy added that her hair and skin vastly improved, and that she suddenly had boundless energy.

© Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages The comedienne has been open about her weight loss journey

Amy's experience with Ozempic was far less pleasant, and meant that she couldn't even get out of bed some days. "I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was bedridden," she said on The Howard Stern Show. "I was vomiting, and then you have no energy. But other people take it and they're all good. I lost 30 pounds so quick. I looked great and I couldn't lift my head off the pillow, so what's the point?"

© Getty Images The mom of one had a bad experience with certain GLP-1 medications

The New York native added that she felt so washed out on the drug that spending time with her son with virtually impossible. "I'm in bed, and my son's like, 'Can you play tag? And I'm like, 'I can't.'" She shares her six-year-old child, Gene, with her husband, Chris Fischer.