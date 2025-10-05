Amy Schumer showcases dramatic weight loss transformation in leggy mini dress

Amy Schumer wowed fans with her dramatic weight loss transformation over the weekend as she stepped out in a Miu Miu mini dress and showcased her slim long legs. Joined by Jillian Bell and Alex Saks, the comedian was attending a Paul McCartney concert in Sin City. Sharing the moment on social media, fans were quick to comment on the 44-year-old's slimmed down physique. Amy Sedaris commented: "You look incredible. Look at those pins!!! #miumiu Classy!!" Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Joseph added: "Ok legs for days!!." Lee Daniels simply wrote: "skinnnnnnnny mommmmma."

Amy's stunning appearance comes just months after she opened up about her experience with weight loss drugs, sharing which one had an adverse effect on her body.

© Instagram Jillian Bell, Amy Schumer and Alex Saks attend a Paul McCartney concert

"Three years ago, I tried Wegovy. I was puking, I couldn't handle it. I don't know if they've changed the formula, whatever," she said in a candid Instagram video in March.

"But anyway, I went to this Telehealth meeting…and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself 'cause I wanted to recommend it to my friends who are nurses and teachers."

© Variety via Getty Images Amy Schumer at the Netflix "Kinda Pregnant" New York Premiere

She shared that the doctors "put me on estrogen and progesterone because I realized I was in perimenopause, and my symptoms from being perimenopausal have disappeared."

© Getty Amy Schumer is seen at "Good Morning America"

Since the doctor's visit, Amy's health has vastly improved, as she told her fans. "My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy…So that's been great and Mounjaro's been great."

"And look, it's not covered by insurance unless you have diabetes or like severe obesity, which most of the internet thinks I have," she quipped. "But I'm having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that."

© Instagram The actress stunned in a black swimsuit aboard a yacht

Amy explained that Ozempic made her feel so unwell that she could barely find the energy to play with her son Gene, whom she shares with her husband Chris Fischer. "I have this gene — GDF15 — which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy," she said on The Howard Stern Show.

"So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago and I was like, bedridden. I was vomiting and then you have no energy. But other people take it and they're all good."

"I lost 30 pounds so quick. I looked great and I couldn't lift my head off the pillow, so what's the point?" she added.