Jon Bon Jovi reveals 'unique' new family chapter after daughter-in-law Millie Bobby Brown's baby joy

Jon Bon Jovi opened up about what will be his first Christmas as a grandfather as he discussed his "new chapter" of life. The musician and his wife, Dorothea Hurley, became first-time grandparents this summer when their son, Jake, welcomed a baby girl via adoption with his wife, Millie Bobby Brown. Jon admitted that it will be a "unique Christmas" as his eldest son, Jesse, is also expecting a baby. "It’s fantastic being a grandad... it’s another chapter. In fact, my son Jesse and his wife are expecting in the next week, so I’ll have two," he shared during an interview with The Mirror. "I’ve just kind of got used to dealing with my kids being grown. I still see them as two and three, and then they’re in their thirties and bring a baby around and you’re like, wow, that’s a reinvention."

He continued: "When Dorothea gets the call [that Jesse's baby has arrived], there’ll be gravel in my eyes. It’s sort of the magic of life." Jesse tied the knot in the same Las Vegas Chapel as his parents on May 7, 2024, with his partner Jesse Light. Meanwhile, Jake and Millie married in an intimate ceremony in May 2024, and, a year later, announced that they welcomed a baby girl via adoption in a joint Instagram post. "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," they penned. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."

© Getty/Dave Benett Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi are first-time grandparents

This isn't the first time Jon has shared an insight into life as a new grandfather. "It’s crazy, but great. Wonderful," he told Bunnie XO back in September. They adopted a girl, we met the baby obviously and immediately that becomes your grandchild, you know what I mean?" he added. "Your baby.” He continued: "It’s beautiful. I want to see pictures, like, every other day. I’m that pain in the butt guy already and, yeah, it’s cool."

The Bongiovi family in 2018

The rockstar also explained how mature the young couple are. "We blessed it because we get it, you know?" he shared. "They’re sorta mature beyond their years. She comes from a family where her parents are still together and they married very young. Her and Jake fell in love and we just thought, ‘OK, we’ll support this," he added. "And it’s working out."

Jon knows a thing or two about young love — after all, he and Dorothea Bongiovi were high school sweethearts. Nine years after meeting, the couple eloped to Las Vegas in 1989.

