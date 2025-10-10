Millie Bobby Brown melts hearts with first photo of baby girl

Millie Bobby Brown is smitten with her baby girl, and the internet couldn't be happier for the young mom. The Stranger Things star shared the first photo of her daughter in an Instagram post on Thursday, almost two months after announcing her arrival to the world. In the snap, Millie held her baby as her husband, Jake Bongiovi, wrapped his arm around her and touched their heads together while looking on lovingly. The young family were on the It's A Small World ride at a Disney park, and maintained their daughter's privacy by blurring out her face.

"My T Swift October," Millie captioned the snap, referring to the release of Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl. Her fans rushed to the comment section to share the love, with one writing, "Jake and you and the sweet baby girl," while another added, "I love that they're blurring their daughter's face. World's best parents."

Millie and Jake adopted their bub over the summer, and shared the news in August with a touching social media post which read, "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."

The couple shared a glimpse of their baby in September, when Millie posted a snap of Jake holding their daughter's covered carrier as he walked towards a plane. The British native has been open about her dreams of motherhood in the past, and spoke on the SmartLess podcast in April about starting a family with Jake.

"My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake," she explained. "I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me. And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life."

"And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally," she continued. The lovebirds tied the knot in secret in May 2024, before exchanging vows again in a lavish Italian wedding months later.

They celebrated their anniversary in September with sweet Instagram tributes featuring photos from their wedding. "One year in the books, many more to go. I love you so much my beautiful wife. Happy anniversary," wrote Jake, while Millie said, "1 year married…I love being your wife." Jake's father, rocker Jon Bon Jovi, recently opened up on the Dumb Blonde podcast about becoming a grandfather and embracing his new role.

"It's crazy, but great. Wonderful," he said. "They adopted a girl, we met the baby, obviously, and immediately that becomes your grandchild, you know what I mean? It's beautiful. I want to see pictures, like, every other day. I'm that pain in the butt guy already, and yeah, it's cool." Jon added that he adored Millie and couldn't be happier for the young couple.

"They got married really young, but we blessed it because we get it, you know?" he said. "They're sort of mature beyond their years. She comes from a family where her parents are still together, and they married very young." The "Livin' On A Prayer" singer wed his bride, Dorothea Hurley, when he was 27 and she was 26, and the pair are still going strong.

"Her and Jake fell in love, and we just thought, 'Okay, we'll support this. And it's working out. She's a sweetheart and she's a hard worker. I tell her all the time how much I admire her, because her work ethic is unbelievable."