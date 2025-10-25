Kaitlin Olson makes candid confession about two children: 'It's off the rails'

Kaitlin Olson opened up about how her two sons have recently discovered the hit sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The actress portrayed Deandra Reynolds in the show that first aired back in 2005 and ran for 17 seasons. During an interview with Esquire, Kailtin was asked whether her kids are now old enough to enjoy watching the series. "My oldest son is absolutely obsessed," she shared. "Any free time he gets, if he’s allowed to, he is watching it. This is the same kid who when he was like eight or nine was sneaking scripts and reading them in his bed at night when he was supposed to be sleeping. Now I have a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old. They watch all of them."

The 50-year-old admitted that although she tries to monitor her children’s screen time and explain that certain parts of the show aren’t appropriate to repeat at school, she’s lost "control". "And I’m so irritating. I’m constantly in the background going, 'Oh, okay, well, that’s funny right here, but you couldn’t say that at school.' And he's like, 'I know, Mom. I get it.' So I have no more controls. It’s off the rails," she explained.

© Kaitlin Olson Kaitlin Olson and husband Rob McElhenney pose with their two sons

During an interview with Newsweek, Kaitlin reflected on the impact the sitcom has had and whether she could have predicted its success. "No, absolutely not. In fact...right before I auditioned for that show, I was coming off of something that I did, that I was really miserable in. And it was just a tiny little quick thing, but I was really unhappy; it seemed very outsized because it was the small thing. And I realized, Oh, I [was] so unhappy because I was doing something I didn't want to do. And the material wasn't interesting to me, but I wasn't getting jobs. I was like 25 or something. I took it because it was a job and I had this very clear understanding like, I don't care about being famous. I don't care about just taking jobs. I want to do something I'm proud of. I worked at a hair salon. I worked as a recruiter for a biotech company. I had all these little part-time jobs. I was at The Groundlings for a while. I was like, I don’t care. I'll just keep doing that. I'm not going to take anything unless it's something that is creatively fulfilling," she explained.

© Getty Images Kaitlin Olson opened up about motherhood

Kaitlin continued: "And then this came along and I was like, They're paying me like five dollars an episode? No problem. And I took it with all of my heart and it's the best decision I ever made. We had no idea how huge it would be. In fact, no one was watching it for the first four or five years. And it's the greatest gift I've ever been given."

The actress went on to explain how much her life has changed since the show first aired on screen. "I mean, I met my husband [Rob McElhenney]. I have two beautiful children. It's still going on. We work two months out of the year. I get to go off and do other things. I love my character. I love the people I work with. They are truly, at this point, I mean it's 20 years in, they're truly family. I don't know how this happened. I feel like lightning struck. I can't explain it and I'm forever grateful for it."