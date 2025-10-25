Taylor Swift fans think this track is about Matty Healy and Joe Alwyn

On first listen, Taylor Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, seems to be an all-singing, all-dancing love letter to her fiancé, NFL player Travis Kelce. However, three weeks on from the release of her latest record, fans are diving deeper (as Swifties so often do) and they think they have found one song in particular that references Taylor's ex-boyfriends, Joe Alywn, who she dated for six years, and Matty Healy, with whom she shared an ill-fated whirlwind romance.

The song in question is Opalite, and while Taylor has spoken openly about it being a song named after Travis' birthstone, Opal, but rather the manmade version, Opalite, referencing having to make your own happiness. While the song is undoubtedly a love-up bop, fans have pulled out a specific line which they believe alludes to Matty and Joe.

© Getty Images Opalite seems to be about Travis Kelce, but dig deeper and signs point to Taylor's ex partners

Taylor sings: "I thought my house was haunted, I used to lay with ghosts," a potential callback to her previous release, The Tortured Poets Department, during which she calls both Matty and Joe ghosts. "I think it was deliberate," a fan said on Instagram. "Matty was a ghost, Joe was a ghost, now I have a real, sentient corporeal man in front of me, I'm clapping and cheering, my house is no longer haunted, it's an exorcism." Watch the video below and see if you think they're right…

As for our take on Opalite? Resident Swiftie Rebecca Lewis says: "At first glance this track seems to be a love song for Travis, whose birthstone is opal. However, on deeper inspection, its broader themes seem to be about the desire to survive and finding the joy in resilience through the use of one of Taylor's favorite metaphors, color!

© Getty Images Taylor Swift loves to write about color - and her latest album is no exception

"The entire Red album was about how fiery love can be "burning red" while Daylight on Lover saw her sing about realizing love was actually golden, and Lavender Haze focused on the ways love can feel intimate.

"'"It's alright / You were dancing through the lightning strikes / Sleepless in the onyx night / But now the sky is opalite," she sings in the chorus, framing that transition from the darkness of the onyx color to the light of the opalite, and a new day."