Taylor Swift turns heads in miniskirt and thigh-high boots in sultry outing

Taylor Swift is on top of the world since the release of her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, which has already broken a slew of records and sparked endless discussions on social media. "The Fate of Ophelia" singer celebrated her stellar week in style while out for dinner in New York City, sporting a sultry outfit and her signature red-lipped smile. She turned heads in a long-sleeved black shirt, a plaid Miu Miu miniskirt and tan knee-high boots with stiletto heels.

She accessorized with a mini Dior handbag, a gold bracelet, and, of course, her dazzling engagement ring, given to her by her fiancé, Travis Kelce, in August. Amid her press tour for the new album, Taylor has given fans a closer look at the stunning vintage-inspired old mine cut diamond, which was designed by Travis with the help of jeweler Kindred Lubeck.

"I had shown him a video – I just thought her stuff was so cool," she explained during her appearance on Heart Breakfast. "So I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago, and he was just paying attention to everything, it turns out, because when I saw the ring I [gasped]...I was like, 'I know who made this, I know who made this,' and also, 'You listen to me!'"

"He did amazing," she continued. "It was like, 'You really know me.' I didn't know what I would want, but he did somehow, and that's kind of a flex." The Grammy winner also shared the story of their engagement, which took place in the NFL star's backyard after they filmed an episode of his podcast, New Heights.

Learn more about Taylor and Travis' engagement below...

"I think, for Travis, the podcast was just sort of a distraction, sort of ruse, to keep me not looking out the windows of the house," Taylor shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Every time he does the podcast, it's not like he blacks out all the windows," she said, adding that there were "fully blackout drapes on every single window of the whole house."

© GC Images Taylor was glowing as she stepped out for dinner in NYC

"I kinda realized that he's walking around sort of nervous about the podcast, [saying], 'My heart is racing…I know how much this means to you. I just really want this to be what you'd hoped it would be.' Because we'd been talking about doing the podcast and announcing the album," she continued. "And he's like, 'My heart's just racing.' I've never seen this dude nervous. Ever. He's professionally not a nervous person."

© GC Images The 35-year-old is smashing records with her 12th studio album

The duo announced their engagement via Instagram with photos of the special moment, and sweetly captioned the snaps, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." Taylor and Travis have been dating since 2023, after he publicly lamented the fact that he wasn't able to meet her during the Kansas City show of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

© GC Images Taylor has been on a whirlwind press tour for The Life of a Showgirl album

The megastar is incredibly supportive of Travis' NFL career, and often attends his Kansas City Chiefs matches. While many speculated that she would be the next Super Bowl performer due to her connection with the NFL, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny was instead announced as the show's headliner. Taylor put the rumors to rest once and for all while speaking to Jimmy Fallon, explaining why it was unlikely that she would ever take to the NFL stage.

© Instagram The couple got engaged in August

"Here's the thing. Jay Z has always been very good to me," she said. The rapper is responsible for picking the Super Bowl Half Time performer each year, as his entertainment company, Roc Nation, co-produces the event. "Our teams are very close. They sometimes will call and say, 'How does she feel about...?' That's not an official offer or a conference room conversation…[just] 'How does she feel about it in general?'"

© Getty Images The singer explained that she was "locked in" during Travis' NFL games

She continued: "We're always able to tell him the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field…Can you imagine if he's out there every single week putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I'm like, 'I wonder what my choreo should be…This is nothing to do with Travis; he would love for me to do it. I'm just too locked in."