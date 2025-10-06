Taylor Swift reveals one problem for bachelorette weekend with star-studded inner circle

When you are Taylor Swift, and you're getting married, everything can be quite a production — and that extends to her bachelorette. The "The Fate of Ophelia" singer got engaged to Travis Kelce in August, and, though she is busy currently promoting her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, promotion of the new album has been scattered with glimpses into what her wedding might look like. Among the latest was a glimpse into bachelorette planning, though she confessed that when you have as star-studded of a friend group as she does, it isn't always easy getting everyone together in one place.

Speaking with Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton on Heart Breakfast, Taylor explained how in her friend group, "everyone's scattered across the world, is the thing." Some of her famous friends include Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Brittany Mahomes and the HAIM sisters, Este, Alana and Danielle Haim. "They're so fun but so busy."

"You would think that I had been the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life, but I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person," Taylor further shared, confessing: "I haven't actually even thought about that, like doing a hen do. This is the first time I've thought about that."

A protective circle

Taylor also gushed about her friend group during an appearance on BBC Radio 2's The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on Monday, October 6, when she opened up about how she keeps everything from details about her personal life to her forthcoming projects a secret. "My friends don't rat. They do not rat," she emphasized.

"They know about my life, they know what's going on with me, but they do not snitch," she went on, noting that many of her friends had heard The Life of a Showgirl at least a year before its release. "It is phenomenal. I've got a really good circle of friends, it takes a while to get there," she added.

All about Taylor's ring

HELLO! can confirm that Travis worked with the jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry to create the Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond he proposed with. Celebrity jeweler George Khalife, AKA estimates the ring to be between "10-20 carats and the price could range from $1million to $5 million."

"This ring is a brilliant cut, and the style is called a bezel setting (that's the gold that wraps around the diamond)," George told HELLO!. "It's super popular right now, just like yellow gold in general. Old Mine diamond[s] comes with a lot of history! The whole look feels really antique, which I think suits Taylor perfectly."

According to the Co-Founder and CEO of The Diamond Store, Jeremy Kanzen: "Taylor's engagement ring is a breathtaking blend of timeless romance and modern design. Featuring what appears to be an elongated cushion-cut diamond of 20 carats or more, it's set in a warm yellow gold rub over setting, which gives the stone a clean, contemporary finish while offering maximum protection."