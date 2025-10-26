Inside Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt's family life with fellow football star brothers J.J. and Derek

The brothers cheer each other on, even when they're on opposing teams or are competing for the top spot. In 2023, both T.J. and J.J. made the top three spots for the "most sacks in first 100 career games." Reggie White took top place with 105. T.J. had 88 and right behind him was J.J. with 87.5. J.J. shared on X, formerly known as Twitter: "We grew up in Wisconsin, idolizing Reggie White. If you told us that someday a stat like this would exist, we wouldn't believe you. Pretty damn cool." The brothers' impressive stats being placed close to their icon was surely a full-circle moment for both.