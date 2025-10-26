Inside Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt's family life with fellow football star brothers J.J. and Derek

Pittsburgh Steelers' outside linebacker T.J. Watt joined the popular football team in 2017 and when he signed on, he became one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in all of NFL history. The star wasselected for the team during the first round of the NFL Draft thanks to his impressive skill set during his four years at the University of Wisconsin–Madison that the Steelers couldn't ignore. T.J. may have a thriving sports career, however it turns out he's not the only football player in his family, as brothers JJ and Derek.
J.J. Watt's humble beginnings
J.J.was talented in a plethora of sports growing up, and he participated in not only football, but baseball, basketball, and track and field during his time at Pewaukee High School. He initially became a tight end for Central Michigan University in 2007, however he later transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he played as a defensive end from 2009-2010.
J.J.'s professional career
J.J. was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2011 as the 11th overall pick during the first round. He represented the team for ten seasons and in 2019 he suffered from a tear to his pectoral muscle. He was released by the team in 2021 and was signed by the Arizona Cardinals soon after. In 2022, he announced his retirement, and he is currently an analyst for CBS Sports.
Derek Watt's humble beginnings
Derekplayed football at Pewaukee High School just like J.J. During college he played for the University of Wisconsin-Madison as well, as a fullback. He proudly represented his college's team from 2011 until 2015. He overlapped on the same team with his brother J.J. for several years.
Derek's professional career
Derek was drafted by the San Diego Chargers, who have since changed their name to the Los Angeles Chargers, during the 2016 NFL draft. He was drafted as the 198th overall pick during the sixth round. His debut game was in 2016 and he played for the team as a fullback before retiring in 2024.
How have the brothers supported each other?
The brothers cheer each other on, even when they're on opposing teams or are competing for the top spot. In 2023, both T.J. and J.J. made the top three spots for the "most sacks in first 100 career games." Reggie White took top place with 105. T.J. had 88 and right behind him was J.J. with 87.5. J.J. shared on X, formerly known as Twitter: "We grew up in Wisconsin, idolizing Reggie White. If you told us that someday a stat like this would exist, we wouldn't believe you. Pretty damn cool." The brothers' impressive stats being placed close to their icon was surely a full-circle moment for both.