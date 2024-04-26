Skip to main contentSkip to footer
5 impressive brother duos in the NFL: from Travis and Jason Kelce to Eli and Peyton Manning
5 impressive brother duos in the NFL: from Travis and Jason Kelce to Eli and Peyton Manning

Here are football's best brother duos, from Travis and Jason Kelce to the Gronkowski trio

3 minutes ago
Bryony Gooch
US Writer
Football is a family sport, whether you love to watch it with your kids or play it with your siblings at family get-togethers. In fact, many of the sport's biggest names got into it alongside their family members. 

The most recent, popular example is Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, and Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce - and his brother Jason Kelce, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans may even be familiar with their New Heights podcast.

But the Kelce brothers aren't the only siblings to have success in the NFL - they might not even be the most famous.

Here are some of the best known brothers of the NFL.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Shaquem Griffin and Shaquill Griffin of the Seattle Seahawks speak onstage during day 1 with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )© Cindy Ord

Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin

Twin brothers Shaquill and Shaquem got to play for the same team when the latter was drafted for the Seattle Seahawks in 2018. 

Shaquill now plays as a cornerback for the Minnesota Vikings, while Shaquem has retired from his linebacker role. 

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 10: Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants (L) congratulates his brother quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts on his 26-21 victory on September 10, 2006 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Travis Lindquist/Getty Images)© Travis Lindquist

Peyton and Eli Manning

Hailing from the Manning family dynasty, Peyton and Eli respectively took the NFL by a storm. The former, nicknamed 'The Sheriff', is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of all time, who played for 18 seasons - mostly at the Indianapolis Colts. 

Eli also made a name for himself as New York Giants quarterback for 16 seasons. He led the team to victory in two underdog Super Bowl victories against the New England Patriots during its strongest era, when Tom Brady and coat Bill Belichick were working together.

jason kelce travis kelce afc championship© Getty Images

Travis and Jason Kelce

Travis and Jason may be well known for their New Heights podcast and close brotherly relationship, but the brotherly duo also went head-to-head in 2023's Super Bowl LVII. 

The Chiefs may have beat the Eagles, but there were no hard feelings for the Kelce brothers who hugged it out after the match. Notably, as Jason retired from football, Travis could be seen tearing up over his brother's departure. 

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 03: Dan Gronkowski, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Gronkowski attends the 2nd Annual Style Icon VIP Luxury Lounge And Gifting Suite at The Terrace at Market Tower on February 3, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)© Tasos Katopodis

Dan, Chris, and Rob Gronkowski

Four out of five of the Gronkowski brothers played professional football, with Dan, Chris and Rob playing in the NFL. Rob was a former tight-end who played nine seasons for the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, Dan was another tight end, while Chris played as a fullback.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens (L) and head coach Jim Harbaugh of the San Francisco 49ers speak during warm ups prior to Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)© Jamie Squire

Jim and John Harbaugh

While Jim played as quarterback for 14 seasons, his brother John was busy making a name for himself as a coach. 

John remains the head coach for the Baltimore Ravens, while Jim has served as a coach for the San Francisco 49ers, and now the Los Angeles Chargers.

