5 impressive brother duos in the NFL: from Travis and Jason Kelce to Eli and Peyton Manning

Football is a family sport, whether you love to watch it with your kids or play it with your siblings at family get-togethers. In fact, many of the sport's biggest names got into it alongside their family members.

The most recent, popular example is Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, and Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce - and his brother Jason Kelce, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans may even be familiar with their New Heights podcast.

But the Kelce brothers aren't the only siblings to have success in the NFL - they might not even be the most famous.

Here are some of the best known brothers of the NFL.

© Cindy Ord Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin Twin brothers Shaquill and Shaquem got to play for the same team when the latter was drafted for the Seattle Seahawks in 2018. Shaquill now plays as a cornerback for the Minnesota Vikings, while Shaquem has retired from his linebacker role.

© Travis Lindquist Peyton and Eli Manning Hailing from the Manning family dynasty, Peyton and Eli respectively took the NFL by a storm. The former, nicknamed 'The Sheriff', is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of all time, who played for 18 seasons - mostly at the Indianapolis Colts. Eli also made a name for himself as New York Giants quarterback for 16 seasons. He led the team to victory in two underdog Super Bowl victories against the New England Patriots during its strongest era, when Tom Brady and coat Bill Belichick were working together.

© Getty Images Travis and Jason Kelce Travis and Jason may be well known for their New Heights podcast and close brotherly relationship, but the brotherly duo also went head-to-head in 2023's Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs may have beat the Eagles, but there were no hard feelings for the Kelce brothers who hugged it out after the match. Notably, as Jason retired from football, Travis could be seen tearing up over his brother's departure.

© Tasos Katopodis Dan, Chris, and Rob Gronkowski Four out of five of the Gronkowski brothers played professional football, with Dan, Chris and Rob playing in the NFL. Rob was a former tight-end who played nine seasons for the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, Dan was another tight end, while Chris played as a fullback.