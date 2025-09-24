Robert Irwin unveils secret talent that no one saw coming

Robert Irwin is a man of many talents: he is a world-famous conservationist, a wholesome internet personality, and an unexpectedly great dancer, if his recent turn on Dancing With the Stars is anything to go by. The 21-year-old can add one more talent to the growing list – playing the guitar. He opened up about his hidden passion for the instrument in an interview with People, sharing that his happy place is being with his family and letting loose on the strings.

"My idea of just the absolute perfect night, get the family together, few mates, build a nice big fire, get a couple of guitars, roast some marshmallows, and just chat and sing and have some fun and just forget what time it is, enjoy life," he explained. "Not a screen in sight. That is to me, that's my happy place."

He added that his penchant for the guitar is not widely-known, yet he loves to play it any chance he gets. "No one really knows that about me, but I don't know, I would not consider myself a good guitar player or a great singer by any means, but I do really enjoy it," he said.

"I love it. I love the guitar. I especially love it if it's the right crowd that I can kind of just let loose with a little bit, and bust out a few songs." As for Robert's favorite singer? Johnny Cash, of course. "That's my sweet spot, yeah. I can get that low voice going."

Another surprising passion is the Australian star's love of cooking, which goes hand-in-hand with his interest in wellness and nutrition. "I love cooking. And I love cooking for people. That's one of my favorite things," he told the publication. "I'm no incredible fancy chef, but I will go to great lengths to either grow my own produce or find the best, freshest produce and just cook something super nutritious, super fresh."

© Disney via Getty Images Robert shared that he loves to play the guitar

"Cooking for people is one of the great joys in my life. It's so much fun. So yeah, if you are wondering where I am, I'm either catching a crocodile, I'm in the surf catching a wave, or I'm trying to go and find the best tomatoes," Robert concluded.

© Chris Jackson He is also a fan of cooking and is interested in nutrition

The star is currently tearing up the leaderboard on DWTS, having tied first place with Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt with 15/20 in episode one. On Tuesday night's instalment of the hit show, he earned a score of 22/30 for his tango, a performance which judge Bruno Tonioli called "powerful, clean, clear" and full of "leading man material".

© Getty Robert has been tearing up the dance floor on DWTS

Robert's family has been involved in his DWTS journey from the beginning, with his sister, Bindi Irwin, temporarily relocating to Los Angeles with her husband, Chandler Powell, and their four-year-old daughter, Grace, to support him. Robert wasted no time getting his adorable niece in on the fun and shared a sweet Instagram video that saw him teaching her some of his best dance moves.

© Instagram Robert taught Grace some of his best dance moves

"Grace is making sure my dance training continues when I get home," he captioned the clip. "She is prepped and ready for season 50 of @dancingwiththestars…Seriously so grateful I have my family here supporting me on this DWTS journey."