DWTS season 34: all the cast scores and elimination voting results for 2025

The 34th season and 20th year of Dancing with the Stars has arrived, with major celebrities competing for a chance to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. How have your favorite stars fared against judges' scores and fans' votes?
This year’s cast consists of Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, The Traitors winner Dylan Efron, The Parent Trap star Elaine Hendrix, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt, NBA alum Baron Davis, TikTok star Alix Earle, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying, Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck, actor Corey Feldman, Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui, comedian Andy Richter, Hilaria Baldwin and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin.
Here's how the entire cast scored each week, which songs they performed to and which celebs have been sent home so far.
Week 1 Scores and Elimination
Jordan Chiles and pro Ezra Sosa
"Break My Soul" by Beyoncé, Salsa
Scores: Derek Hough: 5, Bruno Tonioli: 5, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 10/20
Dylan Efron and pro Danielle Karagach
"Milkshake" by Kelis, Cha Cha
Scores: Derek Hough: 5, Bruno Tonioli: 5, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 10/20
Elaine Hendrix and pro Alan Bersten
"Woman" by Kesha, Cha Cha
Scores: Derek Hough: 6, Bruno Tonioli: 6, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 12/20
Whitney Leavitt and pro Mark Ballas
"Golden" by the KPop Demon Hunters cast, Tango
Scores: Derek Hough: 7, Bruno Tonioli: 8, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 15/20
Baron Davis and pro Britt Stewart
"Can't Touch This" by MC Hammer, Cha Cha
Scores: Derek Hough: 5, Bruno Tonioli: 5, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 10/20
Alix Earle and pro Val Chmerkovskiy
"Circus" by Britney Spears, Cha Cha
Scores: Derek Hough: 7, Bruno Tonioli: 6, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 15/20
Scott Hoying and pro Rylee Arnold
"Abracadabra" by Lady Gaga, Tango
Scores: Derek Hough: 5, Bruno Tonioli: 5, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 10/20
Danielle Fishel and pro Pasha Pashkov
"Stronger" by Kelly Clarkson, Tango
Scores: Derek Hough: 6, Bruno Tonioli: 6, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 12/20
Jen Affleck and pro Jan Ravnik
"NUEVAYoL" by Bad Bunny, Salsa
Scores: Derek Hough: 6, Bruno Tonioli: 6, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 12/20
Corey Feldman and pro Jenna Johnson
"It’s Still Rock and Roll To Me" by BIlly Joel, Tango
Scores: Derek Hough: 4, Bruno Tonioli: 5, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 9/20
Lauren Jauregui and pro Brandon Armstrong
"yes, and?" by Ariana Grande, Tango
Scores: Derek Hough: 7, Bruno Tonioli: 6, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 13/20
Andy Richter and pro Emma Slater
"Hold On, I'm Coming" by Sam & Dave, Cha Cha
Scores: Derek Hough: 5, Bruno Tonioli: 4, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 9/20
Hilaria Baldwin and pro Gleb Savchenko
"Let's Get Loud" by Jennifer Lopez, Cha Cha
Scores: Derek Hough: 7, Bruno Tonioli: 7, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 14/20
Robert Irwin and pro Witney Carson
"Born To Be Wild" by Steppenwolf, Jive
Scores: Derek Hough: 8, Bruno Tonioli: 7, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 15/20