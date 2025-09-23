DWTS season 34: all the cast scores and elimination voting results for 2025

The 34th season and 20th year of Dancing with the Stars has arrived, with major celebrities competing for a chance to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. How have your favorite stars fared against judges' scores and fans' votes?

This year’s cast consists of Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, The Traitors winner Dylan Efron, The Parent Trap star Elaine Hendrix, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt, NBA alum Baron Davis, TikTok star Alix Earle, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying, Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck, actor Corey Feldman, Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui, comedian Andy Richter, Hilaria Baldwin and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin.

Here's how the entire cast scored each week, which songs they performed to and which celebs have been sent home so far.

© Disney/Eric McCandless Dancing with the Stars is back for its 34th season and 20th anniversary

Week 1 Scores and Elimination

Jordan Chiles and pro Ezra Sosa

© Disney/Eric McCandless Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and pro Ezra Sosa

"Break My Soul" by Beyoncé, Salsa

Scores: Derek Hough: 5, Bruno Tonioli: 5, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 10/20

Dylan Efron and pro Danielle Karagach

© Disney via Getty Images The Traitors winner Dylan Efron and pro Daniella Karagach

"Milkshake" by Kelis, Cha Cha

Scores: Derek Hough: 5, Bruno Tonioli: 5, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 10/20

Elaine Hendrix and pro Alan Bersten

© Disney/Eric McCandless Elaine Hendrix channels her Parent Trap character

"Woman" by Kesha, Cha Cha

Scores: Derek Hough: 6, Bruno Tonioli: 6, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 12/20

Whitney Leavitt and pro Mark Ballas

© Disney/Eric McCandless The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and pro Mark Ballas

"Golden" by the KPop Demon Hunters cast, Tango

Scores: Derek Hough: 7, Bruno Tonioli: 8, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 15/20

Baron Davis and pro Britt Stewart

© Disney/Eric McCandless NBA alum Baron Davis and pro Britt Stewart

"Can't Touch This" by MC Hammer, Cha Cha

Scores: Derek Hough: 5, Bruno Tonioli: 5, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 10/20

Alix Earle and pro Val Chmerkovskiy

© Disney/Eric McCandless TikTok star Alix Earle

"Circus" by Britney Spears, Cha Cha

Scores: Derek Hough: 7, Bruno Tonioli: 6, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 15/20

Scott Hoying and pro Rylee Arnold

© Disney/Eric McCandless Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and pro Rylee Arnold

"Abracadabra" by Lady Gaga, Tango

Scores: Derek Hough: 5, Bruno Tonioli: 5, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 10/20

Danielle Fishel and pro Pasha Pashkov

© Disney/Eric McCandless Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and pro Pasha Pashkov

"Stronger" by Kelly Clarkson, Tango

Scores: Derek Hough: 6, Bruno Tonioli: 6, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 12/20

Jen Affleck and pro Jan Ravnik

© Disney/Eric McCandless The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck and pro Jan Ravnik

"NUEVAYoL" by Bad Bunny, Salsa

Scores: Derek Hough: 6, Bruno Tonioli: 6, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 12/20

Corey Feldman and pro Jenna Johnson

© Disney/Eric McCandless Actor Corey Feldman and pro Jenna Johnson

"It’s Still Rock and Roll To Me" by BIlly Joel, Tango

Scores: Derek Hough: 4, Bruno Tonioli: 5, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 9/20

Lauren Jauregui and pro Brandon Armstrong

© Disney/Eric McCandless Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregi and pro Brandon Armstrong

"yes, and?" by Ariana Grande, Tango

Scores: Derek Hough: 7, Bruno Tonioli: 6, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 13/20

Andy Richter and pro Emma Slater

© Disney/Eric McCandless Comedian Andy Richter and pro Emma Slater

"Hold On, I'm Coming" by Sam & Dave, Cha Cha

Scores: Derek Hough: 5, Bruno Tonioli: 4, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 9/20

Hilaria Baldwin and pro Gleb Savchenko

© Disney/Eric McCandless Hilaria Baldwin and pro Gleb Savchenko

"Let's Get Loud" by Jennifer Lopez, Cha Cha

Scores: Derek Hough: 7, Bruno Tonioli: 7, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 14/20

Robert Irwin and pro Witney Carson

© Getty Witney Carson and Robert Irwin on Dancing with the Stars season 34

"Born To Be Wild" by Steppenwolf, Jive

Scores: Derek Hough: 8, Bruno Tonioli: 7, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 15/20

Week 1 elimination: None – week 2 will be a double elimination