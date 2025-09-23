Skip to main contentSkip to footer
DWTS season 34: all the cast scores and elimination voting results for 2025
Dancing with the Stars is back for its 34th season. Here's how your favorite stars have scored every week and who went home.

Dancing with the Stars is back for its 34th season and 20th anniversary© Disney
Hannah Yasharoff
Hannah YasharoffNews & Features Writer
2 minutes ago
The 34th season and 20th year of Dancing with the Stars has arrived, with major celebrities competing for a chance to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. How have your favorite stars fared against judges' scores and fans' votes? 

This year’s cast consists of Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, The Traitors winner Dylan Efron, The Parent Trap star Elaine Hendrix, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt, NBA alum Baron Davis, TikTok star Alix Earle, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying, Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck, actor Corey Feldman, Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui, comedian Andy Richter, Hilaria Baldwin and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin

Here's how the entire cast scored each week, which songs they performed to and which celebs have been sent home so far. 

Dancing with the Stars is back for its 34th season and 20th anniversary © Disney/Eric McCandless
Week 1 Scores and Elimination

Jordan Chiles and pro Ezra Sosa

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and pro Ezra Sosa© Disney/Eric McCandless
"Break My Soul" by Beyoncé, Salsa

Scores: Derek Hough: 5, Bruno Tonioli: 5, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 10/20

Dylan Efron and pro Danielle Karagach

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach on DWTS© Disney via Getty Images
"Milkshake" by Kelis, Cha Cha

Scores: Derek Hough: 5, Bruno Tonioli: 5, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 10/20

Elaine Hendrix and pro Alan Bersten

Elaine Hendrix channels her Parent Trap character © Disney/Eric McCandless
"Woman" by Kesha, Cha Cha 

Scores: Derek Hough: 6, Bruno Tonioli: 6, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 12/20

Whitney Leavitt and pro Mark Ballas

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and pro Mark Ballas© Disney/Eric McCandless
"Golden" by the KPop Demon Hunters cast, Tango

Scores: Derek Hough: 7, Bruno Tonioli: 8, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 15/20

Baron Davis and pro Britt Stewart

NBA alum Baron Davis and pro Britt Stewart© Disney/Eric McCandless
"Can't Touch This" by MC Hammer, Cha Cha

Scores: Derek Hough: 5, Bruno Tonioli: 5, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 10/20

Alix Earle and pro Val Chmerkovskiy

TikTok star Alix Earle© Disney/Eric McCandless
"Circus" by Britney Spears, Cha Cha 

Scores: Derek Hough: 7, Bruno Tonioli: 6, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 15/20

Scott Hoying and pro Rylee Arnold

Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and pro Rylee Arnold© Disney/Eric McCandless
"Abracadabra" by Lady Gaga, Tango

Scores: Derek Hough: 5, Bruno Tonioli: 5, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 10/20

Danielle Fishel and pro Pasha Pashkov

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and pro Pasha Pashkov© Disney/Eric McCandless
"Stronger" by Kelly Clarkson, Tango

Scores: Derek Hough: 6, Bruno Tonioli: 6, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 12/20

Jen Affleck and pro Jan Ravnik

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck and pro Jan Ravnik© Disney/Eric McCandless
"NUEVAYoL" by Bad Bunny, Salsa

Scores: Derek Hough: 6, Bruno Tonioli: 6, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 12/20

Corey Feldman and pro Jenna Johnson

Actor Corey Feldman and pro Jenna Johnson© Disney/Eric McCandless
"It’s Still Rock and Roll To Me" by BIlly Joel, Tango

Scores: Derek Hough: 4, Bruno Tonioli: 5, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 9/20

Lauren Jauregui and pro Brandon Armstrong

Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregi and pro Brandon Armstrong© Disney/Eric McCandless
"yes, and?" by Ariana Grande, Tango

Scores: Derek Hough: 7, Bruno Tonioli: 6, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 13/20

Andy Richter and pro Emma Slater

Comedian Andy Richter and pro Emma Slater © Disney/Eric McCandless
"Hold On, I'm Coming" by Sam & Dave, Cha Cha

Scores: Derek Hough: 5, Bruno Tonioli: 4, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 9/20

Hilaria Baldwin and pro Gleb Savchenko

Hilaria Baldwin and pro Gleb Savchenko© Disney/Eric McCandless
"Let's Get Loud" by Jennifer Lopez, Cha Cha

Scores: Derek Hough: 7, Bruno Tonioli: 7, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 14/20

Robert Irwin and pro Witney Carson

Witney Carson and Robert Irwin on Dancing with the Stars season 34, 2025© Getty
"Born To Be Wild" by Steppenwolf, Jive

Scores: Derek Hough: 8, Bruno Tonioli: 7, Carrie Ann Inaba: N/A; Total: 15/20

Week 1 elimination: None – week 2 will be a double elimination

