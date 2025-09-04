Bindi Irwin reveals she has 'officially' left Australia for unexpected reason

Bindi Irwin has made the major move from Brisbane, Australia, to Los Angeles, to support her younger brother Robert in his latest career endeavor. The mother of one took to social media to share the exciting news, revealing that she had brought her four-year-old daughter, Grace, over to the States for three months to see Robert shine on the dance floor. He will join celebrities like Jordan Chiles, Dylan Efron, Alix Earle and Hilaria Baldwin in the newest season of Dancing with the Stars, and Bindi couldn't be happier for him.

Steadfast support

Bindi posted a video to Instagram, revealing that she and Grace would be cheering the internet personality on from the audience, 10 years after she herself won the Mirror Ball trophy with her dancing partner, Derek Hough. "We have officially moved to Los Angeles," she said in the video. "Not forever, for the next three months. Australia Zoo will always be home, but we are here to support my incredible brother on Dancing With The Stars!"

"It was about 10 years ago that I competed on the show, and I actually won with my amazing partner Derek!" she continued. "It was a life-changing experience…And now my little brother's going to be on the show! Except, he's not so little anymore."

"I can't wait to support him and cheer him on every week in the audience, and maybe share some advice here and there. He is going to shine, though – and I know in my heart that he's going to make it far because he is such a fantastic human being," Bindi shared. It is unclear if her husband, Chandler Powell, will be joining her in the City of Angels.

Family ties

In the caption, the wildlife warrior expanded on her message, adding that Grace was incredibly excited to watch her uncle on stage. "10 years ago I won @dancingwiththestars here in America with the most wonderful @derekhough. Now, I get to cheer on my (not so little) brother @robertirwinphotography!" she wrote.

© Instagram Bindi revealed that she had moved to Los Angeles with her daughter Grace

"If you're wondering who will be cheering the loudest in the audience – it will definitely be me and Grace. She has already chosen all her dresses to wear in the ballroom audience each week. #DWTS We're super proud of you, Robert." The Earthshot Prize ambassador took to the comment section to share the love, writing, "So excited! Thanks for supporting me with every new adventure!" while their mother, Terri Irwin, added, "We'll be watching from September 16!"

© Getty Images for Endometriosis F She made the move to support her brother Robert

A fan of the Australian stars chimed in, "First time for a pair of siblings to both win the mirrorball, maybe?" while another commented, "Robert's so lucky to have you to support him and give him first-hand advice!"

© Disney General Entertainment Con Bindi and Derek won the show in 2015

A new adventure

Robert has been partnered with Witney Carson for the new season, with the duo first meeting when Bindi was on the series a decade ago. The 27-year-old gave her brother some words of wisdom ahead of his time on the show, as Robert revealed to People.

The 27-year-old offered up some sage advice to her brother

"The advice she's given me that I've really tried to cling to is just make it your own and just enjoy [it] because it's so fleeting," he said. "It goes by so fast…I mean, she was there the entire show and won, and she still said it felt like a blink. But, she described it as the closest you can come to flying."