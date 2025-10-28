Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prunella Scales dies aged 93 - 11 months after husband Timothy West
Prunella Scales, who was best known for playing Sybil on Fawlty Towers, has sadly died aged 93.

Prunella Scales and Timothy West are seen entering Broadcasting house before the Queen visits to mark the anniversary of the granting of the Corporation's Royal Charter ahead of her 80th birthday tomorrow on April 20, 2006 i© Getty Images
Georgia Weir
Georgia WeirWriter
6 minutes ago
Fawlty Towers actress Prunella Scales has died aged 93. The actress, who was best known for her role as Sybil on Fawlty Towers, has sadly died her family has confirmed. A statement shared to PA news agency said: "Our darling mother Prunella Scales died peacefully at home in London yesterday. She was 93. Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home. She was watching Fawlty Towers the day before she died. Pru was married to Timothy West for 61 years. He died in November 2024. She is survived by two sons and one stepdaughter, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. We would like to thank all those who gave Pru such wonderful care at the end of her life: her last days were comfortable, contented and surrounded by love."

More to come...

