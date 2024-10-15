Prunella Scales' health update amid 10-year dementia journey

Prunella Scales is adored for her legendary role in the beloved sitcom, Fawlty Towers.

Starring opposite John Cleese, the stage and screen actress played his on-screen wife Sybil, but the 92-year-old is also esteemed in the acting world for other credits including An Evening with Queen Victoria, Emma, and various Shakespeare productions.

Not only that, Prunella is known for her TV work fronting the show, Great Canal Journeys, with her husband and fellow actor Timothy West, with whom she shares two sons: All Creatures Great and Small star Samuel and younger son, Joseph.

© Gareth Fuller - PA Images Timothy West and Prunella Scales leaving Lamb House, once home to novelists Henry James, Rumer Godden and E. F. Benson, in Rye, East Sussex after joining Queen Camilla at a Garden Party

Prunella Scales' health update and dementia journey

Samuel, who plays Siegfried Farnon in the Channel 5 remake of the beloved show, recently appeared on an episode of ITV's Lorraine in which he opened up about his mum's health following her journey with vascular dementia after being diagnosed in 2014.

After being asked about how his parents are doing, he responded: "They're fine, they're fine. My mother went on a cruise the other day, I'm not sure if she knew where she was but she enjoyed getting there."

The 58-year-old added that his mother's attitude to life amid her ongoing health is about enjoying life as a journey. Samuel explained: "She said: 'I don't always know where I'm going but I enjoy getting there' and I thought if that is her philosophy, that might have to be mine as well."

In an interview with The Times last month, Prunella spoke about her memory and continued love and devotion to acting.

Explaining why she and Timothy have continued their work, she said: "Oh, well, the answer to that is because we're still invited to. If we're out of work, we get very depressed."

© Ian West - PA Images Timothy West and Prunella Scales attending the gala opening of the new London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art centre, London

In response to being asked about her memory, the Fawlty Towers actress retorts: "Well, as one gets older, one's memory and living from minute to minute changes, doesn't it? You get less efficient.

"My memory is less good. I mean, I forget to do things and, that's age, the same as everybody else. Oh, don't go on asking me about things like that."

© Dan Wooller/Shutterstock Samuel West, Prunella Scales and Timothy West UK Theatre Awards

Prunella Scales' esteemed career

Although perhaps best known for her part in Fawlty Towers, she has appeared in many films and TV series over the years, including The Hound of the Baskervilles and Howards End.

She was also nominated for a BAFTA for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the 1991 stage play, A Question of Attribution, which was broadcast on the BBC.

As for Timothy, the 89-year-old is best known for playing Sir Leicester Dedlock in Bleak House and starring in the 2011 BBC psychological thriller, Exile, alongside John Simm and Olivia Coleman.

He also starred in Last Tango in Halifax and played the role of Stan Carter in BBC soap EastEnders. He also played Jeremy Lister in BBC drama Gentleman Jack.