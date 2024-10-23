Prunella Scales and Timothy West look so in love in unconventional wedding photo

Prunella Scales and Timothy West are adored not only as esteemed thespians individually but also as husband and wife, having been the picture of marital bliss for more than six decades.

The couple married in the early 1960s and by then they were already well-established in the acting world.

Prunella, 92, had been cast in a few films the decade before including an adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, while Timothy, who recently turned 90, had mostly been working in theatre as part of the Royal Shakespeare Company and in various productions in the West End.

© Ron Stilling/ANL/Shutterstock Timothy West and Prunella Scales after their wedding at Chelsea Register Office

Therefore, you'd be forgiven for thinking they had a lavish wedding; however, it seems the couple enjoyed a low-key affair.

Prunella Scales and Timothy West's understated registry wedding

In an unearthed photo, Prunella and Timothy are beaming as they stand together outside Chelsea Register Office where they officially became husband and wife.

The couple are dressed smartly for the affair, though notably, Prunella opted away from wearing a traditional bridal white gown, instead wearing a beautifully tailored houndstooth coat with black gloves, black bag and black heels.

The actress polished off the seriously chic look with a fur hat and her hair perfectly coiffed. Timothy, meanwhile, opted for a simple smart suit with a plain black tie and white shirt.

© Ron Stilling/ANL/Shutterstock Prunella Scales at her wedding to actor Timothy West at Chelsea Register Office

Prunella and Timothy's love story

It's not known where or when Prunella and Timothy met, but it's likely their paths crossed in the acting business.

In the 1970s, Prunella would land her career-defining role as Sybil Fawlty opposite John Cleese in the beloved British sitcom, Fawlty Towers.

© Radio Times Actress Prunella Scales in a scene from episode 'Gourmet Night' of the BBC television sitcom 'Fawlty Towers', September 6th 1975

Timothy continued his theatre career but also took on television and film roles such as Coronation Street, EastEnders, Not Going Out, Gentleman Jack and more.

Three years after tying the knot, the pair welcomed their first child together, Samuel, in 1966.

© Channel 5 Samuel West in All Creatures Great and Small

Samuel has gone on to become an actor like his parents and these days is best known for his role in Channel 5's All Creatures Great and Small.

They also have a younger son named Joseph who has joined his famous parents on their programme, Great Canal Journeys.

© Mirrorpix Prunella Scales with children, Samuel West & Joe West in 1980

Timothy also has a daughter named Juliet from his first marriage.

Prunella, who was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2014, has continued to work well into her nineties.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prunella and Timothy's son stars in All Creatures Great and Small

The actress gave an interview with The Times last month, explaining why she and Timothy had shied away from retirement: "Oh, well, the answer to that is because we're still invited to [act]. If we're out of work, we get very depressed."

© Ian West - PA Images Timothy West and Prunella Scales attending the gala opening of the new London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art centre

The actress also shared some sweet thoughts on her decades-long marriage to her husband.

"I think I'm a very lucky lady. I'm married to a very interesting person and I love him very much and I'm interested in him. So it's not a problem.

"If I had an unhappy marriage and was married to somebody I didn't get on with, I'd be a different person."