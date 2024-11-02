Prunella Scales and Timothy West's romance has more than stood the test of time. The thespians got married in 1966 and share two adult sons: actor Samuel West – of All Creatures Great and Small fame – and their youngest, Joseph.

The family of four resided in London and while Prunella and Timothy are both in their nineties, they haven't stepped away from their true passion for the arts. Both continue to work and have shunned retirement.

Prunella, 92, has myriad credits in television and theatre work including An Evening with Queen Victoria, Emma, various Shakespeare productions and, perhaps most notably, Fawlty Towers.

© Ian West - PA Images Timothy West and Prunella Scales attending the gala opening of the new London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art centre

Timothy, meanwhile, is also known for his extensive experience as a theatre actor. He's racked up TV credits in Coronation Street, EastEnders and Gentleman Jack. Together, they've presented the adored show, Great Canal Journeys.

So why not take time for themselves? "Oh, well, the answer to that is because we're still invited to [work]," Prunella told The Times recently. "If we're out of work, we get very depressed."

One thing that has lasted as long as their careers is their happy marriage, but they don't take it for granted. "I think I'm a very lucky lady. I'm married to a very interesting person and I love him very much and I'm interested in him. So it's not a problem," she told The Times in the same interview.

"If I had an unhappy marriage and was married to somebody I didn't get on with, I'd be a different person."

Click through the gallery to see some fantastic photos from the archive celebrating their enduring love story...

Prunella Scales and Timothy West's six-decade union

1/ 8 © Mirrorpix,Getty Prunella's big break Here, Prunella is seen as Kate Starling opposite Richard Briers as her on-screen husband George in the BBC sitcom, Marriage Lines, which would be her breakthrough television role. Though it's not known where or when exactly Prunella met Timothy, it's likely they met in the industry around the time she was appearing in the show. Timothy had already begun working as a theatre actor by the time Prunella landed her part on the BBC comedy.

2/ 8 © Ron Stilling/ANL/Shutterstock Unconventional wedding Having met at some point in the early 1960s, Timothy and Prunella made it official in 1963 and wed at Chelsea Registry Office. We love how unconventional and low-key the affair looked. The couple are dressed smartly for the affair, though notably, Prunella opted away from wearing a traditional bridal white gown, instead wearing a beautifully tailored houndstooth coat with black gloves, black bag and black heels. The actress polished off the seriously chic look with a fur hat and her hair perfectly coiffed. Timothy, meanwhile, opted for a simple smart suit with a plain black tie and white shirt.

3/ 8 © Radio Times,Getty Rise to stardom By the time the 1970s came around, both Prunella and Timothy had made impressive trajectories in the acting world. Prunella became a household name when she landed the part of Sybil Fawlty, the often fed-up wife of Basil Fawlty, played by John Cleese. The show is considered an institution when it comes to British sitcoms.



4/ 8 © Hulton Archive,Getty Acting together In addition to their individual careers, Prunella and Timothy often mixed business with pleasure and acted together. This photo from 1984 shows the husband and wife on stage at the Old Vic Theatre in London in a production of Big In Brazil.



5/ 8 © Mirrorpix,Getty Family time In 1966, three years after they became husband and wife. They welcomed their first child, Samuel West. Samuel has gone on to become an actor like his parents and these days is best known for his role in Channel 5's All Creatures Great and Small. They also have a younger son named Joseph who has joined his famous parents on their programme, Great Canal Journeys. Here, the actress is seen with her two sons at their home in Wandsworth in the 1970s.

6/ 8 © Express,Getty A right royal day out This photo, taken in 1984, shows Samuel accompanying his parents to Buckingham Palace where Timothy picked up his CBE for services to drama. All three look thrilled with the royal achievement!



7/ 8 © Dave M. Benett,Getty A night at the theatre Prunella and Timothy were joined by Samuel and his partner, Laura Wade, at the after-party for the production of The Lover/The Collection. Samuel and his partner are both in the industry as actors and playwrights so we bet the foursome have enjoyed plenty of evenings out watching plays in London's West End.



8/ 8 © David M. Benett,Getty Dementia diagnosis In 2014, Prunella was diagnosed with vascular dementia but generally keeps her health private. However, the actress did speak about her memory in an interview with The Times last month. "In response to being asked about her memory, the Fawlty Towers actress retorts: "Well, as one gets older, one's memory and living from minute to minute changes, doesn't it? You get less efficient. "My memory is less good. I mean, I forget to do things and, that's age, the same as everybody else. Oh, don't go on asking me about things like that." Meanwhile, Samuel appeared on Lorraine last month and was asked how his parents were doing. "They're fine, they're fine. My mother went on a cruise the other day, I'm not sure if she knew where she was but she enjoyed getting there." The 58-year-old added that his mother's attitude to life amid her ongoing health is about enjoying life as a journey. Samuel explained: "She said: 'I don't always know where I'm going but I enjoy getting there' and I thought if that is her philosophy, that might have to be mine as well."

