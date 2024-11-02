Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prunella Scales and Timothy West's 60-year love story amid devastating dementia battle
Prunella Scales and Timothy West enduring 60-year romance© Getty

Prunella Scales and Timothy West's 60-year love story from low-key wedding to health diagnosis

The Fawlty Towers actress and Timothy have been happily married since 1963

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Prunella Scales and Timothy West's romance has more than stood the test of time. The thespians got married in 1966 and share two adult sons: actor Samuel West – of All Creatures Great and Small fame – and their youngest, Joseph.

The family of four resided in London and while Prunella and Timothy are both in their nineties, they haven't stepped away from their true passion for the arts. Both continue to work and have shunned retirement.

Prunella, 92, has myriad credits in television and theatre work including An Evening with Queen Victoria, Emma, various Shakespeare productions and, perhaps most notably, Fawlty Towers.

Timothy West and Prunella Scales attending the gala opening of the new London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art centre, London© Ian West - PA Images
Timothy West and Prunella Scales attending the gala opening of the new London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art centre

Timothy, meanwhile, is also known for his extensive experience as a theatre actor. He's racked up TV credits in Coronation Street, EastEnders and Gentleman Jack. Together, they've presented the adored show, Great Canal Journeys.

So why not take time for themselves? "Oh, well, the answer to that is because we're still invited to [work]," Prunella told The Times recently. "If we're out of work, we get very depressed."

One thing that has lasted as long as their careers is their happy marriage, but they don't take it for granted. "I think I'm a very lucky lady. I'm married to a very interesting person and I love him very much and I'm interested in him. So it's not a problem," she told The Times in the same interview. 

"If I had an unhappy marriage and was married to somebody I didn't get on with, I'd be a different person."

Click through the gallery to see some fantastic photos from the archive celebrating their enduring love story...

Prunella Scales and Timothy West's six-decade union

1/8

Stars of The Marriage Lines, BBC TV Comedy Series which takes a light hearted look at newly weds. Prunella Scales as Kate Starling & Richard Briers as George Starling, 25th September 1964© Mirrorpix,Getty

Prunella's big break

Here, Prunella is seen as Kate Starling opposite Richard Briers as her on-screen husband George in the BBC sitcom, Marriage Lines, which would be her breakthrough television role.

Though it's not known where or when exactly Prunella met Timothy, it's likely they met in the industry around the time she was appearing in the show. 

Timothy had already begun working as a theatre actor by the time Prunella landed her part on the BBC comedy.

2/8

Prunella Scales at her wedding to actor Timothy West at Chelsea Register Office.© Ron Stilling/ANL/Shutterstock

Unconventional wedding

Having met at some point in the early 1960s, Timothy and Prunella made it official in 1963 and wed at Chelsea Registry Office.

We love how unconventional and low-key the affair looked. The couple are dressed smartly for the affair, though notably, Prunella opted away from wearing a traditional bridal white gown, instead wearing a beautifully tailored houndstooth coat with black gloves, black bag and black heels.

The actress polished off the seriously chic look with a fur hat and her hair perfectly coiffed. Timothy, meanwhile, opted for a simple smart suit with a plain black tie and white shirt.

3/8

Actress Prunella Scales in a scene from episode 'Gourmet Night' of the BBC television sitcom 'Fawlty Towers', September 6th 1975© Radio Times,Getty

Rise to stardom

By the time the 1970s came around, both Prunella and Timothy had made impressive trajectories in the acting world. 

Prunella became a household name when she landed the part of Sybil Fawlty, the often fed-up wife of Basil Fawlty, played by John Cleese.

The show is considered an institution when it comes to British sitcoms.

4/8

English actor Timothy West stars with his actress wife Prunella Scales and Rodney Bewes in the play 'Big In Brazil' at the Old Vic Theatre, London© Hulton Archive,Getty

Acting together

In addition to their individual careers, Prunella and Timothy often mixed business with pleasure and acted together. 

This photo from 1984 shows the husband and wife on stage at the Old Vic Theatre in London in a production of Big In Brazil.

5/8

Prunella Scales with children, Samuel West & Joe West in 1980© Mirrorpix,Getty

Family time

In 1966, three years after they became husband and wife. They welcomed their first child, Samuel West.

Samuel has gone on to become an actor like his parents and these days is best known for his role in Channel 5's All Creatures Great and Small.

They also have a younger son named Joseph who has joined his famous parents on their programme, Great Canal Journeys.

Here, the actress is seen with her two sons at their home in Wandsworth in the 1970s.

6/8

English actor Timothy West, holding his CBE, with his wife Prunella Scales and their son, British actor Samuel West, London, UK, 4th December 1984© Express,Getty

A right royal day out

This photo, taken in 1984, shows Samuel accompanying his parents to Buckingham Palace where Timothy picked up his CBE for services to drama. 

All three look thrilled with the royal achievement!  

7/8

Sam West with partner Laura Wade and his father Timothy West with wife Prunella Scales attend the after party following the press night of The Lover/The Collection, at the Adam Street Club on January 29, 2008 in London, England© Dave M. Benett,Getty

A night at the theatre

Prunella and Timothy were joined by Samuel and his partner, Laura Wade, at the after-party for the production of The Lover/The Collection.

Samuel and his partner are both in the industry as actors and playwrights so we bet the foursome have enjoyed plenty of evenings out watching plays in London's West End.

8/8

=Prunella Scales and Timothy West attend the press night performance of "Good Canary" directed by John Malkovich at The Rose Theatre Kingston on September 21, 2016 in Kingston upon Thames, England© David M. Benett,Getty

Dementia diagnosis

In 2014, Prunella was diagnosed with vascular dementia but generally keeps her health private. However, the actress did speak about her memory in an interview with The Times last month.

"In response to being asked about her memory, the Fawlty Towers actress retorts: "Well, as one gets older, one's memory and living from minute to minute changes, doesn't it? You get less efficient.

"My memory is less good. I mean, I forget to do things and, that's age, the same as everybody else. Oh, don't go on asking me about things like that."

Meanwhile, Samuel appeared on Lorraine last month and was asked how his parents were doing. "They're fine, they're fine. My mother went on a cruise the other day, I'm not sure if she knew where she was but she enjoyed getting there."

The 58-year-old added that his mother's attitude to life amid her ongoing health is about enjoying life as a journey. 

Samuel explained: "She said: 'I don't always know where I'm going but I enjoy getting there' and I thought if that is her philosophy, that might have to be mine as well."

