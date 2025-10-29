Buzz Aldrin shares heartbreaking tribute to wife Anca Faur following death aged 66

Buzz Aldrin's beloved wife, Dr. Anca Faur, passed away "peacefully" on Tuesday night surrounded by her family, including her 95-year-old husband and her son, Vlad Ghenciu. The news came via a Facebook statement from her family, and no cause of death was named. The statement said: "Mrs. Aldrin, an accomplished chemical engineer with a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh, served as the treasurer for the California Hydrogen Business Council and as Executive Vice President of Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC."

"I am so fortunate to have found and married the love of my life," Buzz shared. "She brought joy to everything we did together. I will miss her dearly." The statement concluded with the family's request for privacy in their time of mourning. Anca, 66, met the iconic astronaut in December 2017 at a work event, and they began dating in May of the following year.

The lovebirds sweetly tied the knot on January 20, 2023, which was Buzz's 93rd birthday. "On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation, I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot," he tweeted the day after their intimate wedding.

"We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers." He later told People that it was "a beautiful day" and explained that they "had decided on a private ceremony as suitably intimate, just us and the stars in the sky". Buzz added that his adoring wife was "the whole Wizard of Oz package" with "brains, heart [and] courage".

"There is something special about her and the way we connect so well," he shared, declaring he had "never been happier in my life" and was "lucky beyond words". Buzz continued: "She is the love of my life, and we do everything together, from eating meals, planning projects and watching the world go by, to meeting with our two families and celebrating – as we are at this 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing."

© Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Anca passed away on Tuesday night aged 66

Anca, who studied organic chemistry technology in her home country of Romania and worked as a chemical engineer for years, shared with the publication that the pair connected "at a soulmate level" and began making marriage plans "not long after we started dating."

© X/The RealBuzz They married on his 93rd birthday in 2023

Buzz interjected, revealing that it took "several" years before she agreed to tie the knot. "We both felt deep in our hearts all these years that marrying each other felt right. That said, we were having such a wonderful courtship we felt no need to rush things," Anca said.

© Getty Images Anca studied organic chemistry technology and had a Ph.D.

Buzz has been married a total of four times; he welcomed three children with his first wife, Joan Archer, whom he married in 1954 and divorced 20 years later. He was married to his second wife, Beverly Van Zile, from 1975 to 1978, and to his third wife, Lois Driggs, from 1988 to 2012. He is a proud father to his sons, James and Andrew, and his daughter, Janice.