Buzz Aldrin, 93, marries Anca Faur on his birthday - see wedding photos The astronaut tied the knot with his long-time love in an intimate ceremony

Buzz Aldrin is over the moon to reveal he has married his longtime love Dr. Anca Faur.

The astronaut released a statement and photos on Saturday on Twitter - and they looked overjoyed in the intimate snapshots.

"On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot," he wrote.

"We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers."

Buzz was dressed in a smart, dark suit, while his bride, 63, dazzled in a white bridal gown adorned with rhinestones.

This is the fourth time the NASA spaceman - who was the second person to walk on the moon - has been married.

On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers pic.twitter.com/VwMP4W30Tn — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 21, 2023

His first wife was Joan Archer who he wed in 1954. The were married for twenty years before divorcing in 1974. They had three children together, sons James and Andrew, and daughter Janice.

Buzz went on to marry Beverly Van Zile shortly after his first divorce 1975, but after three years their relationship fizzled.

This is Buzz's fourth marriage

It wasn't until a decade later that he found love again with Lois Driggs Cannon. They were married for 24 years and divorced in 2012.

