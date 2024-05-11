Where are Eurovision legends ABBA now?

ABBA shot to stardom after representing Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest. Made up of four key members; Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad became a global phenomenon following their 1974 performance of 'Waterloo'.
Taking the world by storm, the supergroup went on to become one of the best-selling acts in pop music history and after embarking on endless European tours and releasing chart-topping hits, the band went their separate ways in 1982. But, what's happened to them since? Here's what we know…
Agnetha Fältskog
Agnetha Fältskog was married to her ABBA bandmate Björn Ulvaeus from 1971 to 1980. Together they welcomed a daughter, Linda Elin Ulvaeus (born 23 February 1973) and a son, Peter Christian Ulvaeus (born 4 December 1977).
According to Smooth Radio, it was the stresses of touring that led to the duo's 1979 separation, and subsequent divorce, with Agnetha stating that she needed therapy to deal with their split.
With ABBA disbanded in 1982, the singer enjoyed moderate success with the release of her solo album 'Wrap Your Arms Around Me' and continued to record new music until 1988, when she embarked on a 17-year hiatus from the industry.
By 1990, Agnetha had found love again too, marrying Tomas Sonnenfeld in a top-secret ceremony. They divorced three years later.
Now 74, the A-lister has returned to her roots and released her new single, 'Where Do We Go From Here?' in 2023. As for her private life, Agnetha resides on her beloved farm on the island of Ekerö. "We have dogs, cats, chickens and a rooster and maybe 20 or 30 horses, so it's a big place," she told The Guardian.
Read more
Björn Ulvaeus
A year after his 1980 divorce from Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus went on to tie the knot with music journalist Lena Källersjö. During their 41-year marriage, the couple welcomed two daughters: Emma Eleonora (born 3 January 1982) and Anna Linnea (born 29 April 1986).
In his post-ABBA years, Björn wrote the musical Chess (1984) with his former bandmate, Benny Andersson, and was heavily involved in the staging of Mamma Mia! (1999), the latter of which remains on the West End and Broadway.
A man of many talents, Björn has added the title of author to his portfolio in recent years, penning The Little White Piano in 2010, and You Are Who You Meet in 2018. He is also the current president of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers, a position he's held since 2016.
Adding to his ever-impressive portfolio, Björn is a co-owner of Pop House – the entertainment company behind Cirkus Theater, Hasselbacken hotel, Pop House hotel and ABBA The Museum. Last month he celebrated his 79th birthday.
Benny Andersson
77-year-old Benny Andersson met his second wife, and future ABBA band member, Anni-Frid Lyngstad in 1969. The couple dated for eleven years, and wed in October 1978. By 26 November 1980, however, the couple had decided to separate, and divorced in 1981.
Benny and Anni-Frid did not have children, however, Benny was already a father to his son, Peter, and daughter, Heléne, from his previous marriage to Christina Grönvall.
In 1981 – a year before ABBA would disband – Benny found love with Swedish TV presenter Mona Nörklit, and welcomed a son named Ludwig in 1982.
In his post-ABBA years, Benny continued to collaborate with his friend and former bandmate, Björn Ulvaeus, writing numerous musicals and in 1985, an album for Swedish duo Gemini. Two years later, Benny would release his very own solo album, 'Klinga mina klockor' (1987).
Alongside Björn, Benny was heavily involved in the 1999 production of Mamma Mia!. In 2007, he was elected to the Royal Swedish Academy of Music.
These days, Benny is focused on his band, Benny Anderssons Orkester, and has composed and produced music for television and film.
Anni-Frid Lyngstad
Following her 1981 divorce from Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad worked on a music career away from ABBA, releasing her first English language solo album 'Something's Going On' in 1982.
She later shared her second solo album, 'Shine', with the world in 1984, but decided to withdraw from the public eye altogether, dedicating her time to environmental issues. Anni-Frid then made a surprise comeback in 1996, releasing her final solo album 'Djupa andetag'.
Regarding her personal life, Anni-Frid – who welcomed two children, Hans Ragnar (born 26 January 1963) and Ann Lise-Lotte (25 February 1967 – 13 January 1998) with her first husband Ragnar Fredriksson – found love with her third husband, Prince Heinrich Ruzzo of Reuss, Count of Plauen. They were married for seven years, with Prince Heinrich Ruzzo passing away from lymphoma in 1999.
A year prior, Anna-Frid had lost her daughter, Ann Lise-Lotte, in a car accident.
According to ABBA's official website, the music icon currently devotes her time to charity work.