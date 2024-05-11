Where are Eurovision legends ABBA now?

Agnetha Fältskog was married to her ABBA bandmate Björn Ulvaeus from 1971 to 1980. Together they welcomed a daughter, Linda Elin Ulvaeus (born 23 February 1973) and a son, Peter Christian Ulvaeus (born 4 December 1977).

According to Smooth Radio, it was the stresses of touring that led to the duo's 1979 separation, and subsequent divorce, with Agnetha stating that she needed therapy to deal with their split.

With ABBA disbanded in 1982, the singer enjoyed moderate success with the release of her solo album 'Wrap Your Arms Around Me' and continued to record new music until 1988, when she embarked on a 17-year hiatus from the industry.

By 1990, Agnetha had found love again too, marrying Tomas Sonnenfeld in a top-secret ceremony. They divorced three years later.

Now 74, the A-lister has returned to her roots and released her new single, 'Where Do We Go From Here?' in 2023. As for her private life, Agnetha resides on her beloved farm on the island of Ekerö. "We have dogs, cats, chickens and a rooster and maybe 20 or 30 horses, so it's a big place," she told The Guardian.