Exclusive: Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell calls singer son the 'American Ed Sheeran' after viral moment

You may have seen the viral video of Brian Littrell's son's American Idol audition, singing his original song that shocked Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan.

It was a moment that meant the world to Backstreet Boys' Brian, who tells HELLO! that it has been "scary but cool" to see his son come into his own in the same industry that his dad grew up in.

© Disney via Getty Images Brian joins son Baylee during his American Idol audition

"I don't really care what he does at the end of the day, I'm just a supportive dad," says Brian of 22-year-old Baylee, whom he welcomed with wife Leighanne Littrell in 2002.

"But he has a love and a passion for music, and he's a great songwriter. I call him the American Ed Sheeran, he's an amazing songwriter, an amazing singer and he's about to do some amazing things in the coming years."

© Disney via Getty Images Baylee performs on stage on American Idol

Baylee is Brian's only child though, so he said that he is "holding on to him as a son just like any dad would do," to keep him safe.

Baylee was given a golden ticket to Hollywood but was eliminated in the round of 20. He sang a short duet with his father during his audition, which caused some controversy with claims of nepotism.

© Getty Images Brian and his son Baylee perform together in 2014

At the age of 12 he made his Broadway debut in the 2016 musical Disaster!, and received a Drama Desk nomination for the performance that same year.

In 2019 at the age of 16 he was announced as an opening act for the Backstreet Boys' North American leg of the DNA World Tour.

© Getty Images Baylee made his Broadway debut in 2016

The 90s boyband will return to the stage again this summer with 21 shows at Sphere in Las Vegas – the first pop act to perform at the interactive venue.

Baylee is sure to be at opening night, with Brian and AJ McLean telling HELLO! that their kids will all be at the venue.

"Whenever we're making a new record and we're doing demos, I'm always playing stuff for [my daughters] and getting their opinions because they're the next generation, but when it comes to something like this [tour], daddy's keeping this one close to the chest!" laughed AJ.

AJ is dad to two daughters; Nick Carter is dad to three children, Kevin Richardson two and Howie Dorough one.

"You do something to show your kids – all of our kids are getting older, my son's 22-years-old and he's seen our entire career and he's extremely excited. It's a blessing to get to do it every day and call it your job," added Brian.