Trust me, I work in fashion and these 'old school' trends are back with a bang in 2025
The Spice Girls in the 90s pose outside the Martinez Hotel in Cannes, during the 50th Cannes Film Festival, to promote their new movie 'Spice the Movie' which will be filmed in London in June. © PA Images via Getty Images

Ready for fashion revival?

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
We may be halfway through 2025, but 90s fashion is the most up-to-date trend out there right now.

There was nothing quite like 90s fashion. As an '80s baby, I was a teenager in the '90s, and I remember the era so well. Everything was ultra glam and colourful, even when you were dressing down.

Some key elements from that much-loved era are back with a bang this season, but with a stylish, modern twist.

Bucket hats

Joicy Muniz wears black bag with heart shape bag, bucket hat, belted jacket, brown pants, net shoes, sunglasses during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024 : Day Three on March 01, 2023 in Paris, France© Getty Images
The bucket hat is back

Thanks to the Oasis reunion tour, bucket hats are back in business. Made famous by the Gallagher brothers, the humble bucket screams festival chic, and we're so here for it.

According to Klarna, this super relaxed hat has seen an 89 per cent rise in searches over the last three months, confirming that they're back in a big way.

Slogan, cropped T-shirts

The slogan T-shirt trend has never really gone away, but mix in the cropped element, and you're onto a winner. 

kristen stewart braless the late show with stephen colbert© Getty Images
Kristen Stewart's cropped slogan T-shirts is on trend right now

You may feel like Britney Spears in her Baby One More Time phase, but layering it up over the top of another top will gently nod to the trend, whilst protecting your modesty if you're nervous about getting your stomach out.

Plaid

Clueless turned 30 last week (we know, we know, how did that happen?), and there is nothing more iconic than the yellow plaid mini skirt and matching jacket that Alicia Silverstone rocked in the 1995 smash hit movie, where she played Cher. 

cher in yellow tartan clueless look
Alicia Silverstone's character of Cher rocked plaid perfectly

Stepping out in a plaid dress or shirt has never been more on point for 2025.

Slip dresses

Slip dresses scream 90s glam, but they are so happening right now! Flowing, maxi in length, comfortable, and seemingly effortless, they do give a timeless appearance to any ensemble. 

Shimmy into a metallic silver slip dress with a cropped bolero or cardigan © Getty Images
Kate Moss rocking a slip dress in 2014, after first wearing them in the 90s

Kate Moss famously wore a see-through slip in 1993, and the fashion world has never really looked back. 

Victoria and Harper Beckham
Slip dresses are a big part of Harper Beckham's wardrobe

A case in point is Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper. The only Beckham daughter may only be 14, but her slip dress collection is to be greatly admired.

Pedal pushers

Cropped trousers may have been a permanent fixture of style in the 90s, but pedal pushers were even bigger at one point. 

Pedal Pushers are 2025's hottest trouser trend© Getty Images
Pedal Pushers are 2025's hottest trouser trend

I had a pair from Tammy Girl, and I remember I wore them so much that they eventually fell apart. These days, they've had a renaissance, and look magnificent in black, with high heels and a simple white shirt for a modern take on the old money aesthetic.

Over to you, our fabulous readers! Would you wear any of these 90s old school 90s trends in 2025?

