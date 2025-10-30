Carrie Underwood 'truly blessed' as she thanks fans amid major career news

Carrie Underwood has been named the highest RIAA-certified female country artist of all time, with over 95 million units sold in the US alone across her decades-long career. Carrie – an eight-time Grammy winner, 16 ACM Awards honoree, and mom-of-two – thanked the fans in her emotional speech after the Recording Industry Association of America announced the news. "Accomplishments like this are more than I would have ever dared to dream of when I was starting," she said. "I owe everything to the fans, who have literally voted for me from the beginning of my career and have shown up and given me so much love for over 20 years. I feel truly blessed."

"This monumental achievement solidifies Carrie Underwood's legacy as a generational talent and a true titan of the music industry. Becoming the highest RIAA certified female country artist of all time is a testament to the unparalleled connection Carrie shares with fans and the enduring power of her artistry," said Mike Harris, President & CEO of MCA, Carrie's record label.

Carrie accepted the plaque to celebrate the achievement following her performance at the Grand Ole Opry in mid-October during which she honored the late songwriter Brett James. She wore the gorgeous Lima Dress by Mariandrée Gaitáns a strapless royal blue mini dress with stunning hand-stitched floral and beaded embellishment. "Thank you to the incredible team behind this magic moment. We’re so proud to see Carrie become an MG girl!" the brand shared on social media.

Carrie rose to prominence after winning the fourth season of American Idol in 2005. Her debut single, "Inside Your Heaven," was released that same year, and she became the first country artist to debut atop the US Billboard Hot 100 charts. She went on to have success with follow-up singles "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and "Before He Cheats", and her debut album, Some Hearts (2005), became the best-selling debut album of all time by a solo female country artist, and won three Grammys.

© Chris Hollo Carrie Underwood accepts her RIAA honor

Brett co-wrote her 2005 hit single, "Jesus, Take the Wheel," and Carrie posted a lengthy statement addressing his "unfathomable" death after he was killed in a plane crash alongside his wife, Melody Carole, and stepdaughter, Meryl Maxwell Wilson, in North Carolina on September 17.

© Carrie Underwood Carrie performs at the Grand Ole Opry in honor of Brett James

"Some things are just unfathomable," she wrote alongside three photos of her and Brett over the years "The loss of Brett James to his family, friends, and our music community is too great to put into words. Brett was the epitome of 'cool.' I see him in my mind riding up to my cabins to write on his motorcycle…his hair somehow perfectly coiffed despite being under a helmet for however long."

"I always loved hearing him sing "Cowboy Casanova" because a sassy girl anthem should've sounded ridiculous coming from a macho dude like him, but somehow, he even made that cool," she continued.

© Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood with Brett James circa 2005

"He was a good guy. I remember writing with him on a song that he basically wrote 75% of and had ready when he walked in the room. We filled in the blanks and added a little melody, and I told him after that I didn't feel right splitting the credit evenly when he did most of the work. He wouldn't have it. He insisted that everything be equal. He was just that kind of guy."