Who was River Phoenix?

River took all his acting roles very seriously and expressed how he went beneath the surface for a character, out of pure passion. He shared with Interview: "It's our responsibility to go as deep as we can and explore all the directions that might even be suggested in the script. Just so we have all the bases covered. Our research was extracurricular; it wasn't necessarily needed"

River was also open to trying out behind-the-scenes roles in films and added: "I want to buy a 16mm camera. I'm not committed to the idea of being a filmmaker, but I'd like to try some shorts. I really like documentaries. And I want to drive through the mountains where I used to live when I was doing this TV series [Seven Brides for Seven Brothers] when I was twelve."