Who was River Phoenix?

This year marks the 32-year anniversary of River Phoenix's death on October 31. The promising young actor's breakthrough role in Stand by Me in 1986 made him a household name, and his final completed film was The Thing Called Love in 1993. The young entertainer was struggling with drug abuse, which unfortunately caused his tragic passing. Today we're taking a look back at his career, family and aspirations. Learn more about the rising star who had gone too early.
What year did River Phoenix die and how old was he when he passed?
River was born on August 23, 1970, in Oregon and he passed away on October 31, 1993. River passed away from an accidental overdose from the combined use of cocaine and heroin. He collapsed outside of The Viper Room nightclub in Los Angeles. He was pronounced dead at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. River died at the young age of 23 and had a promising early acting career and life.
River Phoenix's career
River's career took off unexpectedly, when a talent agent named Iris Burton spotted him singing for money on the street alongside his siblings, and the agent decided to represent them all. He got started by acting in commercials for Mitsubishi, Ocean Spray, and Saks Fifth Avenue. He then got signed by casting director Penny Marshall to Paramount Pictures. River made his acting debut on a series called Fantasy in 1980. Throughout the 80s he was featured on Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Robert Kennedy and His Times, Explorers, and Circle of Violence: A Family Drama. His breakthrough role came thanks to the film Stand by Me in 1986. He went on to act in Sneakers, Silent Tongue, A River Runs Through It and more. His last completed film was The Thing Called Love in 1993.
What has River Phoenix said about acting?
River took all his acting roles very seriously and expressed how he went beneath the surface for a character, out of pure passion. He shared with Interview: "It's our responsibility to go as deep as we can and explore all the directions that might even be suggested in the script. Just so we have all the bases covered. Our research was extracurricular; it wasn't necessarily needed"
River was also open to trying out behind-the-scenes roles in films and added: "I want to buy a 16mm camera. I'm not committed to the idea of being a filmmaker, but I'd like to try some shorts. I really like documentaries. And I want to drive through the mountains where I used to live when I was doing this TV series [Seven Brides for Seven Brothers] when I was twelve."
River Phoenix's family
River was born to parents Arlyn Dunetz and John Lee Bottom. He had four younger siblings, Rain, Joaquin, Liberty and Summer. Although most of his siblings were involved in the entertainment industry in one way or another, his brother Joaquin Phoenix went on to become a star in films such as Joker, Her, Walk the Line, Gladiator and more.
What has his family said about his passing?
River's mother has been open about how much she still dearly misses her son. Last year on the 31st anniversary of his passing, she shared on social media: "I will never not miss him, and at the same time, I have never stopped feeling him inside and out in the most wonderful ways. The warm tears flow and I love and cherish them. I sit by my altar in prayer some days and bask in the glory that he left burning inside of me." She sentimentally added: "[I will] continue to celebrate him and all that we learned together. He was not taken away, he left for a better day. I hope that you know that Love never dies nor does the Soul."