Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo reveal unusual matching tattoos

Actresses Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are marking their Wicked era in permanent style. The award-winning stars, who play Glinda and Elphaba in the upcoming Wicked: For Good, revealed matching tattoos to celebrate the film’s release in November 2025. Taking to Instagram, Ariana shared a black-and-white photo of their palms, each inked with the words "For Good" in an elegant black script – a nod to one of the musical’s most beloved songs. "Happy Wicked month 20 days," she captioned the post, which quickly filled with excited comments from fans counting down to the highly anticipated premiere.

"For Good forever" wrote one fan, while a second said: "Happy Wicked Month to all those who celebrate." A third added: "Booking off work for it!" Ariana recently made another change to her appearance in advance of the movie premiere, returning to her brunette roots. In a photo shared on Wednesday, October 29, the singer ditched her Glinda Upland blonde and showed off her brand new brunette hair.

Ariana's new do is chocolate brown with a reddish undertone. She captioned the photo: "It’s good to see me, isn't it?" – which is a nod to one of Glinda's iconic lines from the movie. Her fans loved the photo, which has already been liked by over 6.4 million people.

© Instagram Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's matching tattoos

This is the first time Ariana has been brunette since 2018. She dyed her hair blonde for her role in the Wicked films and had her brows dyed the same color every 10 days for consistency. This new color was perfected by Ariana's hairstylist and colorist, Francesco De Chiara. He was also responsible for her blonde look on the Eternal Sunshine album cover.

© Getty Images Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande perform onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars

For her part in the Wicked series, Ariana not only dyed her hair, but she also wore wigs. Frances Hannon, the hair and makeup designer on set, told Allure that there were more than 3500 wigs in the film, with 12 made for Ariana. And as Elphaba Thropp, Cynthia Erivo was painted green every day, with freckles stenciled on using an airbrush.

© Instagram Ariana Grande's new hair

The second installment in the series, Wicked: For Good, premieres on November 21. Wicked hit theaters last November and took over culture. The first film grossed over $700 million worldwide and was nominated for 10 Oscars – including Ariana for Best Supporting Actress.

As fans prepare for Wicked: For Good, they can expect a whole new vibe. The early reviews of the film are nothing short of raves. Returning to the film are Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero), Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), Jeff Goldblum (The Wizard), Ethan Slater (Boq), and Marissa Bode (Nessarose).

© WireImage Ariana Grande dressed as Glinda

And joining Ariana and Cynthia in For Good is Colman Domingo as the Cowardly Lion. The Oscar-nominated actor shared a video to Instagram in which he was surrounded by stuffed lions and said: "See you in Oz." Excitingly, there will be two new songs featured in the film. Both are composed by Stephen Schwartz. The news was heightened by the film's director, Jonathan Chu, who told Games Radar: "We get maybe a new song – or two. We get more into the meat, and the best is yet to come with these characters."