Jeff Goldblum at 73: from breakout roles to today in 10 photos

Whether you first encountered him as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park, popping up in the latest Wes Anderson flick, or love him as the Wizard of Oz in Wicked, Jeff Goldblum’s career is nothing short of iconic. With his signature mix of wit, warmth, and wide-eyed wonder, he’s become a beloved figure not just on screen, but on musical stages, red carpets, and in an endless parade of viral internet moments.

In honour of the actor’s 73rd birthday, we’re taking a look at his career in 10 memorable photos, unpacking the moments that have defined his legendary career.

© Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Jeff Goldblum as Tony in "Thank God It's Friday", 1978 Quirky beginnings (1970s) After a stint on Broadway and a series of odd jobs before acting, Jeff spent the 1970s carving out a niche as Hollywood’s most intriguing background presence. In early roles like Death Wish (1974), California Split (1974) and Annie Hall (1977), he often played unnamed oddballs or offbeat intellectuals that left a lasting impression despite limited screen time. The actor’s quirky charisma was already unmistakable – an early sign of the star he was about to become.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Jeff at the Los Angeles Premiere Afterparty for "The Big Chill", 1983 A chilly breakthrough (1983) One of Jeff’s first notable roles was in the comedy-drama flick The Big Chill (1983), where he played the smarmy journalist Michael Gold – the role was packed full of witty one-liners that were expertly delivered by Jeff, cementing his talent for fast-talking, neurotic charm. The film was a critical and commercial success, helping establish him as a standout character actor within ensemble casts.



© United Archives via Getty Images Career defining...Jeff as Seth Brundle in "The Fly" (1986) Leading man status (1986) Jeff’s transformation from eccentric supporting actor to full-fledged leading man came with his unforgettable performance in David Cronenberg’s The Fly (1986). As the oddball scientist Seth Brundle, he delivered a physically intense performance that spiralled from quickly to absolutely grotesque. The film was another big success for Jeff (though definitely not one to watch with a full stomach), and his performance remains a high watermark in both sci-fi cinema and his own career.



© Getty Images From L-R: Richard Attenborough, Martin Ferrero, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern in "Jurassic Park" (1993) Household name (1993–1997) “Life finds a way” to get Jeff to household name status – his breakout leading role came as the monochrome-clad mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park (1993), voicing skepticism about the park and later dodging hungry dinosaurs. The success of the film led to further roles in blockbuster flicks like Independence Day (1996) as satellite engineer David Levinson, and Jurassic sequel The Lost World (1997), with Jeff once again saving the world from prehistoric chaos.

© WireImage TV pivot (2000s) After dominating the box office, Jeff stepped back from major studio films at the turn of the century, shifting his focus to TV roles, voice acting, and smaller indie projects. He had an Emmy-nominated guest role in Will and Grace (2005) as the eccentric lawyer Scott Woolley, and also brought his offbeat style to crime procedural Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2009–2010) for a season. Jeff joined forces with Robin Williams for the political comedy Man of the Year (2006), and also starred as a fictionalised version of himself in the mockumentary flick Pittsburgh the same year.

© WireImage From L-R: Owen Wilson, Wes Anderson, and Jeff Goldblum at the New York premiere of "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou" (2004) Wes Anderson collaborations (2004–2023) Jeff found a natural home in the whimsical world of Wes Anderson, beginning a string of collaborations with the director after the oceanic adventure flick The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004). The actor went on to appear in the star-studded The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) as the hotel’s deputy Kovacs, and later Isle of Dogs (2018) voicing the canine character Duke. Jeff’s most recent collaboration with Wes was in Asteroid City (2023) alongside Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks, where he popped up briefly as an alien.

© Getty Images Jeff and his band performing at Glastonbury Festival in 2019 Jazzman emerges (2010s) A trained pianist from a young age, Jeff ventured into the world of professional jazz with the creation of his own band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. He began performing regularly as a vocalist and pianist, bringing his distinct charisma to the lounge scene with gigs at the London Palladium and even Glastonbury in 2019 (in some iconic zebra print trousers). The group’s latest album, Still Blooming, dropped in April 2025, featuring collaborations with the likes of Jeff’s Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

© Getty Images for Vulture Jeff is a beloved internet presence Internet icon (2010s) Jeff added another unexpected notch to his belt when he became an undisputed internet icon, all stemming from that shirtless still of him in Jurassic Park. Fans latched onto his interviews – filled with trademark pauses, wordplay, and off-the-cuff ramblings – which made him endlessly endearing. Today, you’d be hard-pressed not to find an internet meme or viral video featuring Jeff, whose one-of-a-kind personality has translated effortlessly to the internet world.

© WireImage Serious coat envy - Jeff at the "Wicked: Part One" London premiere, 2024 Back to blockbusters (2017–present) After a triumphant return to the silver screen in Independence Day: Resurgence (2016), he followed it up with a stint in the MCU as the eccentric Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok (2017). Jeff also reprised another iconic ‘90s role when he returned as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), a highly anticipated role fans were clamouring for after the first reboot came out. Jeff also fronted his own docuseries, The World According to Jeff Goldblum (2019–2022), which follows the actor as he, quite literally, explores the world, armed with his signature arsenal of charisma and curiosity. Most recently, Jeff showcased his singing chops in the movie musical film Wicked (2024), a role he’ll reprise in the sequel, set to drop in November 2025.