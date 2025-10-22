Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jeff Goldblum – then and now in 10 photos
Jeff Goldblum at 73: from breakout roles to today in 10 photos

On his 73rd birthday, we celebrate the eccentric brilliance and enduring charm of the legendary actor

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Amblin/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886121s) Jeff Goldblum Jurassic Park - 1993 Director: Steven Spielberg Amblin/Universal USA Scene Still Scifi Jurassic Parc© Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
Romy Journee
Romy JourneeAudience Writer
2 minutes ago
Whether you first encountered him as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park, popping up in the latest Wes Anderson flick, or love him as the Wizard of Oz in Wicked, Jeff Goldblum’s career is nothing short of iconic. With his signature mix of wit, warmth, and wide-eyed wonder, he’s become a beloved figure not just on screen, but on musical stages, red carpets, and in an endless parade of viral internet moments.

In honour of the actor’s 73rd birthday, we’re taking a look at his career in 10 memorable photos, unpacking the moments that have defined his legendary career.

Jeff Goldblum in Thank God It's Friday© Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum as Tony in "Thank God It's Friday", 1978

Quirky beginnings (1970s)

After a stint on Broadway and a series of odd jobs before acting, Jeff spent the 1970s carving out a niche as Hollywood’s most intriguing background presence. In early roles like Death Wish (1974), California Split (1974) and Annie Hall (1977), he often played unnamed oddballs or offbeat intellectuals that left a lasting impression despite limited screen time. The actor’s quirky charisma was already unmistakable – an early sign of the star he was about to become.

Jeff Goldblum attends an event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on September 21, 1983. (Photo by Marissa Roth/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)© Penske Media via Getty Images

Jeff at the Los Angeles Premiere Afterparty for "The Big Chill", 1983

A chilly breakthrough (1983)

One of Jeff’s first notable roles was in the comedy-drama flick The Big Chill (1983), where he played the smarmy journalist Michael Gold – the role was packed full of witty one-liners that were expertly delivered by Jeff, cementing his talent for fast-talking, neurotic charm. The film was a critical and commercial success, helping establish him as a standout character actor within ensemble casts.

Kino. Die Fliege, Fly, The, Die Fliege, Fly, The, Jeff Goldblum Bei einem Selbstversuch unterlÃ¤uft Wissenschaftler Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) ein entscheidener Fehler: Seine Gene werden mit der Molekularstruktur einer Fliege vermischt..., 1958. (Photo by FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)© United Archives via Getty Images

Career defining...Jeff as Seth Brundle in "The Fly" (1986)

Leading man status (1986)

Jeff’s transformation from eccentric supporting actor to full-fledged leading man came with his unforgettable performance in David Cronenberg’s The Fly (1986). As the oddball scientist Seth Brundle, he delivered a physically intense performance that spiralled from quickly to absolutely grotesque. The film was another big success for Jeff (though definitely not one to watch with a full stomach), and his performance remains a high watermark in both sci-fi cinema and his own career.

View of, from left, actors Richard Attenborough (in costume as John Hammond), Martin Ferrero (as Donald Gennaro), Sam Neill (as Alan Grant), Jeff Goldblum (as Ian Malcolm), and Laura Dern (as Ellie Sattler) in the film 'Jurassic Park' (directed by Steven Spielberg), 1993. (Photo by Murray Close/Moviepix/Getty Images)© Getty Images

From L-R: Richard Attenborough, Martin Ferrero, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern in "Jurassic Park" (1993)

Household name (1993–1997)

“Life finds a way” to get Jeff to household name status – his breakout leading role came as the monochrome-clad mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park (1993), voicing skepticism about the park and later dodging hungry dinosaurs. The success of the film led to further roles in blockbuster flicks like Independence Day (1996) as satellite engineer David Levinson, and Jurassic sequel The Lost World (1997), with Jeff once again saving the world from prehistoric chaos.

Jeff Goldblum during CineVegas Film Festival - "Dallas 362" Portraits at Ghost Bar at the Palms Hotel in Las Vegas, NV, United States. (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage)© WireImage

TV pivot (2000s)

After dominating the box office, Jeff stepped back from major studio films at the turn of the century, shifting his focus to TV roles, voice acting, and smaller indie projects. He had an Emmy-nominated guest role in Will and Grace (2005) as the eccentric lawyer Scott Woolley, and also brought his offbeat style to crime procedural Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2009–2010) for a season. Jeff joined forces with Robin Williams for the political comedy Man of the Year (2006), and also starred as a fictionalised version of himself in the mockumentary flick Pittsburgh the same year.

Owen Wilson, Wes Anderson, director, and Jeff Goldblum (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)© WireImage

From L-R: Owen Wilson, Wes Anderson, and Jeff Goldblum at the New York premiere of "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou" (2004)

Wes Anderson collaborations (2004–2023)

Jeff found a natural home in the whimsical world of Wes Anderson, beginning a string of collaborations with the director after the oceanic adventure flick The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004). The actor went on to appear in the star-studded The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) as the hotel’s deputy Kovacs, and later Isle of Dogs (2018) voicing the canine character Duke. Jeff’s most recent collaboration with Wes was in Asteroid City (2023) alongside Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks, where he popped up briefly as an alien.

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: Jeff Goldblum performs with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. The festival, founded by farmer Michael Eavis in 1970, is the largest greenfield music and performing arts festival in the world. Tickets for the festival sold out in just 36 minutes as it returns following a fallow year. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Jeff and his band performing at Glastonbury Festival in 2019

Jazzman emerges (2010s)

A trained pianist from a young age, Jeff ventured into the world of professional jazz with the creation of his own band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. He began performing regularly as a vocalist and pianist, bringing his distinct charisma to the lounge scene with gigs at the London Palladium and even Glastonbury in 2019 (in some iconic zebra print trousers). The group’s latest album, Still Blooming, dropped in April 2025, featuring collaborations with the likes of Jeff’s Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Jeff Goldblum attends Vulture Festival 2021 at The Hollywood Roosevelt on November 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Vulture)© Getty Images for Vulture

Jeff is a beloved internet presence

Internet icon (2010s)

Jeff added another unexpected notch to his belt when he became an undisputed internet icon, all stemming from that shirtless still of him in Jurassic Park. Fans latched onto his interviews – filled with trademark pauses, wordplay, and off-the-cuff ramblings – which made him endlessly endearing. Today, you’d be hard-pressed not to find an internet meme or viral video featuring Jeff, whose one-of-a-kind personality has translated effortlessly to the internet world.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Jeff Goldblumattends the "Wicked: Part One" European Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© WireImage

Serious coat envy - Jeff at the "Wicked: Part One" London premiere, 2024

Back to blockbusters (2017–present)

After a triumphant return to the silver screen in Independence Day: Resurgence (2016), he followed it up with a stint in the MCU as the eccentric Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok (2017). Jeff also reprised another iconic ‘90s role when he returned as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), a highly anticipated role fans were clamouring for after the first reboot came out. Jeff also fronted his own docuseries, The World According to Jeff Goldblum (2019–2022), which follows the actor as he, quite literally, explores the world, armed with his signature arsenal of charisma and curiosity. Most recently, Jeff showcased his singing chops in the movie musical film Wicked (2024), a role he’ll reprise in the sequel, set to drop in November 2025.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 14: Actor Jeff Goldblum, wife Emilie Livingston, sons Charlie Ocean Goldblum and River Joe Goldblum attend the ceremony honoring Jeff Goldblum with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic

Jeff, his wife Emilie Livingston, and sons Charlie Ocean and River Joe at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, 2018

Legacy

From carving out a niche as an offbeat, witty hero, to becoming just as beloved for his real-life personality, Jeff Goldblum is one of the most memorable and endlessly charming figures in pop culture today. From dazzling ‘80s audiences in quirky ensemble roles, to making film history in the ‘90s, to still enchanting viewers to this day, Jeff’s influence transcends a single role – and a single era. 

So what’s next for the actor? While he’s unlikely to make another Jurassic appearance, expressing he’s happy to pass on the baton, he’s set to star in the film adaptation of The Liar, based on the novel by Stephen Fry. The film is currently in post production, but we can get our Jeff fix when Wicked: For Good (2025) drops next month.

