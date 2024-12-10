Cynthia Erivo clears up question over relationship with Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's friendship has been a major talking point of the Wicked promotional cycle over the past few months, so much so that the National Board of Review even honored their "creative collaboration."

From memes to introspective interviews, the two co-stars have been inseparable over the Jon M. Chu movie's press cycle, and Cynthia, 37, couldn't be prouder of her friend and co-star.

The actress made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show (just days after Ariana, 31, made her own showing) and spoke about the journey to Wicked and Elphaba, what she hopes to see from films in the future, and the power of female friendships.

"To be able to build a friendship and relationship with Ari is really one of the most incredible things I've taken from this. You don't get to do that very often," the Oscar nominee gushed.

Drew explained that she dubbed what Ariana and Cynthia had the "electric connection," and then endeavored to clear up a prevailing thought on the "Popular" singer: "Is it true that she is as touchy…?"

Immediately, Cynthia responded: "Yes! We're always connected," and Drew, 49, could easily relate, adding: "I'm so touchy! People have to warn me, they're like, 'Back off a little bit.'"

© Getty Images Cynthia spoke about her close relationship with her co-star Ariana Grande

Cynthia said back: "Well I'm like the welcoming Capricorn saying I love you, you can touch," and affectionately clasped Drew's hand, explaining that over the course of making and promoting the movie for the past three years, she has grown more and more accustomed to her co-star's physical touch.

"I'm sort of used to it now," she explained. "If we're not connected, I'm like, 'What's wrong? What's happening? Where are you?'" to which Drew gushed: "That's how I feel."

Cynthia detailed that while on set, they'd walk "hand in hand very often" and were almost always physically connected. "If we're not walking hand in hand, we'll find each other somewhere."

© Instagram The pair have become the subject of pop culture infamy thanks to the "Wicked" marketing cycle

The pair also spoke at length about people often being "afraid" of physical connection when it doesn't feel romantic, justifying the desire for more platonic closeness through one's love language of touch.

"I think we assume that physical connection can only be romantic," Cynthia continued, with the Charlie's Angels star adding: "In fact, when there is a romantic connection, I'm far more timid."

© Getty Images "To be able to build a friendship and relationship with Ari is really one of the most incredible things I've taken from this."

In a sly reference to some of the memes surrounding their closeness, the Harriet star explained that the communication between her and Ariana can often be limited to just their touch rather than their words. "It's just like a squeeze of the hand. That's sometimes how she and I just communicate."

"We might be talking to someone, or I might need to communicate something to her, and it's just a squeeze of the hand or a pinch of the finger," she quipped with a cheeky smile at the end as the audience knowingly laughed.

© Getty Images "If we're not connected, I'm like, 'What's wrong? What's happening? Where are you?'"

"Or a hug. I think we don't give enough credit to how we need to connect with our friends physically," and Drew joked: "And I think if we could all be more comfortable with physical touch, I would like that world!"