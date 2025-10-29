Ariana Grande reveals major appearance change ahead of Wicked: For Good premiere

Ariana Grande is going back to her roots. The Wicked: For Good actress revealed a major appearance change to her 372 million Instagram followers. In a photo shared on Wednesday, October 29, the singer ditched her Glinda Upland blonde and showed off her brand new brunette hair. Ariana's new do is chocolate brown with a reddish undertone. She captioned the photo: "It’s good to see me, isn't it?" – which is a nod to one of Glinda's iconic lines from the movie. Her fans loved the photo, which has already been liked by over 1.5 million people.

This is the first time Ariana has been brunette since 2018. She dyed her hair blonde for her role in the Wicked films and had her brows dyed the same color every 10 days for consistency. This new color was perfected by Ariana's hairstylist and colorist, Francesco De Chiara. He was also responsible for her blonde look on the Eternal Sunshine album cover.

Watch the Wicked: For Good trailer

Francesco celebrated his hard work on Instagram. He shared Ariana's post to his story, writing: "Here she is." He also shared a side-by-side photo of the singer's blonde vs. brunette looks, writing: "From this to this. A new chapter has begun!" Fans of Ariana commented on her post celebrating the return to her more natural hair color. One person wrote: "I wasn't ready for this!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

© Instagram Ariana's showing off her brand new hair

For her part in the Wicked series, Ariana not only dyed her hair, but she also wore wigs. Frances Hannon, the hair and makeup designer on set, told Allure that there were more than 3,500 wigs in the film, with 12 made for Ariana. And as Elphaba Thropp, Cynthia Erivo was painted green every day, with freckles stenciled on using an airbrush.

© AFP via Getty Images She was blonde for three years

This change signals that Ariana is ready to look beyond life as Glinda. The second installment in the series, Wicked: For Good, premieres on November 21. Wicked hit theaters last November and took over culture. The first film grossed over $700 million worldwide and was nominated for 10 Oscars – including Ariana for Best Supporting Actress.

© Getty Images Since the premiere of Wicked last year, Ariana has slowly went back to her brunette hair

The first film ended after Cynthia's character Elphaba belted out "Defying Gravity." As fans prepare for Wicked: For Good, they can expect a whole new vibe. The early reviews of the film are nothing short of raves. Returning to the film are Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero), Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), Jeff Goldblum (The Wizard), Ethan Slater (Boq), and Marissa Bode (Nessarose).

© Getty Images She's best known for her extra-long ponytails

And joining Ariana and Cynthia in For Good is Colman Domingo as the Cowardly Lion. The Oscar-nominated actor shared a video to Instagram in which he was surrounded by stuffed lions and said: "See you in Oz." Excitingly, there will be two new songs featured in the film. Both are composed by Stephen Schwartz. The news was heightened by the film's director, Jonathan Chu, who told Games Radar: "We get maybe a new song—or two. We get more into the meat, and the best is yet to come with these characters."