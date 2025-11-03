Tess Daly's daughter, 21, is the spitting image of her famous mum in uncanny new photo

Tess Daly's daughter is the spitting image of her famous mum in a new picture of the pair. The Strictly Come Dancing host shares daughter Phoebe Kay, 21, with her longtime husband, former model and television host Vernon Kay. The lookalike mother-daughter duo sweetly posed for a photo together on the ballroom dance floor after Phoebe showed up this weekend to cheer on her mum.

The former university student looked all grown-up, wearing a glamorous strapless sequin gown, while Tess stunned in a black mini dress for the show. The pair both wore their matching long blonde locks down for the night.

"Had the most amazing time at strictly last night seeing Mum in action," Phoebe captioned the photo posted to her Instagram account. "So grateful to get to see the show work it’s magic in person!" she continued.

"Proud of you alwaysssss," Phoebe then gushed about her mum. Tess also shared the sweet photo on her own Instagram grid. "Such a treat having you at the show last night @phoebeekay can’t believe you’ve been coming for 21 years; your entire life," she wrote.

The post was inundated with messages, including from Tess' co-host Claudia Winkleman, who left several red heart emojis in the comment section. Tess shares her daughters, Phoebe and Amber, 16, with her husband, Vernon.

The Strictly Come Dancing host tied the knot with Vernon in 2003. The couple then welcomed their first daughter, Phoebe in October 2004. Just last month, Daly celebrated Phoebe's 21st birthday with an emotional post on Instagram.

The TV star shared several photos of her daughter taken throughout the years, including throwback photos to when she was little. "21 What a milestone… Could not be more proud of our brilliant girl Phoebe on her big birthday here’s to celebrating how special you are," she captioned the heartwarming post.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy Tess and Claudia are leaving Strictly at the end of the series

Tess has been co-hosting Strictly Come Dancing for 21 years since 2004. Just last month, she announced alongside Winkleman that this season will be their last.

"Strictly has been more than just a television programme. It's felt like having a third child, a second family, and a huge part of my life since that very first show back in 2004," Tess penned in an emotional statement to Instagram following news of her exit. "I knew then it was something special, but I could never have imagined the magic it would bring."