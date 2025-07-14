Tess Daly's daughter, 20, towers over her in dazzling disco dress

Strictly Come Dancing presenter, Tess Daly, sparked a sweet fan reaction on Sunday when she shared a rare family photo featuring her husband, Vernon Kay, and their eldest daughter, Phoebe.

In a post shared to Instagram, the TV star, 56, uploaded a string of photos and video clips from Henley Festival.

Amongst the snapshots, Tess included a joyous photo in which she could be seen posing beside the river alongside Phoebe and Vernon.

Dressed to impress, the mother-of-two rocked an Alexandra Miro one-shoulder maxi dress flecked with bronze palm trees, while her lookalike daughter, Phoebe, served up a slice of disco realness in a silver chainmail midi dress.

Mirroring her mother, Phoebe, 20, wore her luminous blonde locks down loose in elegant waves, and completed her ensemble with a pair of metallic heels, making her appear even taller than her already statuesque mother.

Vernon, meanwhile, looked ultra-suave dressed in a tuxedo and a bow tie. He wore his raven locks flipped over to one side, and spruced up his look with some classic black sunglasses.

"About last night," Tess wrote in her caption with a love heart.

The star's rare family post triggered an outpouring of supportive messages in the comments section. Impressed by their sartorial prowess, one wrote: "OMG those dresses", while a second gushed: "Stunning dresses".

Glitz and glamour aside, fans were also quick to comment on the strong family resemblance.

One follower commented: "Wow Tess you look like twins", and a second penned: "You and your daughter could be sisters, beautiful family".

Tess and Vernon's private family life

Tess and Vernon quickly fell in love after meeting in 2001, and went on to tie the knot in September 2003.

"It was all quite immediate, really. Because we instantly had such a blast together. I couldn't imagine having more fun with anyone else. It was all pretty explosive, I tell you," Tess told Digital Spy.

They welcomed their eldest child, Phoebe, on 17 October 2004, and expanded their family for a second time in May 2009 with the arrival of their second child - a daughter called Amber.

Whilst Tess and Vernon tend to keep their loved ones out of the spotlight, Tess did reflect on her parenting style during a frank interview with You magazine. "You can't make life too easy because you remove their will to succeed," she said.

"I'd hate to have a spoiled brat, I'd think I hadn't done my job properly. I want them to be appreciative."