I'm nearly 70 but I never think about my age, says Bobbi Brown – unlike everyone else

When Bobbi Brown sets her mind on achieving something, she gets it done. Not only did the makeup maven create her popular eponymous brand, but, at the age of 63, after leaving the company that made her name, she did it again, creating another immediate hit with Jones Road. Despite having successfully launched her second act, she still displays the resolute determination that has led to her being one of the most celebrated women in the industry.

"If I have something in my head, I get a little obsessive until I get it done or until I decide to go a different way," she tells HELLO! in this exclusive interview. "I have always been like that. But my determination comes from joy. I'm doing what I love and I feel blessed and lucky to have that."

Bobbi, now 68, has chronicled her career in her new memoir, Still Bobbi. "I love telling stories," the Illinois-born makeup artist says. "My story is a helpful antidote to people going through similar things, whether it's changing careers or marriage or something else. Putting it together was very cathartic."

Bobbi, who appears on this week's episode of HELLO!'s Second Act podcast, is emphatic about continuing to work as her 70s draw near. "Who's going to make me retire? It's my company. No one's going to make me stop, and I don't need to retire. I just need to recharge more. I don't think about my age; everyone else is thinking about it, so maybe I should relax a little bit."

