Exclusive: Debbie Gibson teases details of unscripted reality show that will inspire you to do new things in your 50s

Debbie Gibson has revealed her plans for an unscripted reality show that will see her connecting with her fans across the country. The 55-year-old singer has returned to the spotlight in recent years with a 2021 studio album and the release of her memoir Eternally Electric, and she told HELLO! that there are "things in the unscripted and the scripted world of TV that are brewing right now that I've been quietly cultivating for a couple of years".

"I've been cultivating a few key ideas with very high-level teams," Debbie shared at the 2025 Gala of the Stars with Dancers Against Cancer. "I think, without giving away the concept of the show, I get into the nooks and crannies of the country on tour and meet people as I travel on my RV; I've stopped at lemonade stands and I've been stuck in traffic jams and hopped out and handed out albums," she said.

"I think, right now, people are wanting to reconnect with people from their youth and to know that you can be doing new things in your 50s and at any age, and I think it's about connecting with people for me." Debbie released her debut album at the age of 16 in 1987, and one of her hit singles, "Foolish Beat," made her the youngest female artist to write, produce, and perform a Billboard Hot 100 number-one single.

Her second album, Electric Youth, led to another number-one hit with "Lost in Your Eyes," and over the years she also appeared on Broadway and in touring musicals, including playing Eponine in Les Misérables and Sandy in Grease.. One of the earliest singer-songwriter-producers, Debbie shared that she has also composed two different musicals.

© Getty Images Debbie Gibson was honored at the Gala

"I haven't fired the engines back up on that in this era because I've very much been focused on pop music," she said, "but I do really want to do something with my catalogue of music."

Debbie's memoir was released in summer 2025, and she told the LA Times that "it felt like such a great time at this point because I’m in a true second act… I've been through so many of the universal challenges and difficulties, but my story has had so many plot twists, and I’m at a point where I feel I’ve landed on my feet."

© Getty Images Singer Debbie circa 1988

What does being in a second act mean to Debbie? "You can't set your beliefs based on other people's perception, and I think the minute you drop that and stop pinning other people's beliefs about your limitations on yourself, you realize it's never too late to start something new," she told HELLO!

"I did a music video for my song "Legendary," and I trained with a world champion boxer, Beibut Shumenov from Kazakhstan, and doing that gets you in touch with that same feeling you had when you were a kid, excited about something new. That to me is the message of being ageless and being eternally electric."

"I think that women suffer with that feeling that they're supposed to be doing all the things for other people," she added. "But we can be generous and selfish as well. You have to take care of yourself, and refuel your own tank, and then you will have it to give to other people."