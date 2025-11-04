Victoria Beckham quietly soft launches new career move with gift for David

It has been in the running for 14-years so no doubt Victoria Beckham had something special planned for the day that her husband David Beckham finally received his knighthood. In honour of the former Manchester United player receiving his honours, fashion mogul VB did what she does best and, according to the Daily Mail, has created a suit for him to wear on the big day. While it isn't the first time Victoria, 51, has created a man's suit, it will be the first time she has created something for her doting husband, who helped her launch her eponymous fashion label.

© Alamy Live News. David wore a special suit created by his wife Victoria Beckham

Royally inspired

The King inspired the suit Sir David Beckham wore to receive his knighthood, the former England captain has said as he described accepting the honour as the “proudest moment” of his career. The football star, 50, was recognised for his services to sport and charity in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

He wore a grey suit made by his wife Victoria, Lady Beckham, who accompanied him to the event. Asked whether he managed to speak to Charles during the ceremony, Sir David told the PA news agency: “He was quite impressed with my suit. "He's kind of the most elegantly dressed man that I know, so he inspired quite a few of my looks over the years and he definitely inspired this look. It was something that my wife made me. I looked at old pictures of him when he was quite young in morning suits and I was like, OK, that’s what I want to wear, so I gave it to my wife and she did it."

Why is David receiving his honours?

© Alamy The former footabller received his honours for his for services to sport and charity

David is receiving the honour for services to sport and charity after being put forward by UNICEF, the charity he has been working with for 20 years. Earlier this year, David said he was "immensely proud" of being recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours. He added: "I'm so lucky to be able to do the work that I do and I’m grateful to be recognised for work that gives me so much fulfilment. It will take a little while for the news to sink in but I'm immensely proud and it's such an emotional moment for me to share with my family."

Why has it taken so long?

You may be wondering why it has taken David so long to receive his honours, as he has such a bond with the royal family, particularly King Charles, as well as previously queuing to see the Queen's body lying in state upon her death in 2022. David was first put forward in the King's honours list in 2011 after helping to secure the London 2012 Olympics. But concerns were raised after he was caught up in an alleged tax avoidance scheme.

He reportedly used an offshore trust to avoid paying taxes on his image rights. This led to an investigation by HMRC, which required him to pay back any tax or penalties. He was caught up in a £700 million tax bill involving him and other celebrities. However, the issue was resolved, and he was added back to the list.

As second controversy saw a series of emails, dating back to 2017, leaked by the investigative journalism group European Investigative Collaborations. According to The Sun, the emails contained exchanges where David was raging about not being knighted by the Queen. He reportedly said in the exchanges: "I don't care about being knighted." He allegedly criticised the honours committee and mocked singer Katherine Jenkins for receiving a knighthood in 2014.

WATCH: The moment David Beckham is finally knighted

David's relationship with the King

Despite the controversies, David has developed a close relationship with His Majesty and in 2024, became a member of The King's Foundation. They first met in 2023, when David and the King met at the British Fashion Council Awards. Following their first interaction, David was invited to Highgrove, where he was asked to join the foundation. "Having developed a love for the countryside I'm also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the foundation's work," David said at the time. "It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty's foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens – and compare beekeeping tips!" He added: "I'm excited to be working with the King's Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity's work.

© Getty Images King Charles and David Beckham work together on charitable efforts

"I've always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I'm particularly looking forward to supporting the foundation's education programmes and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature."