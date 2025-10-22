Victoria Beckham's candid confession about 'riding the storm' in David marriage

Victoria Beckham has opened up about the low points in her marriage in a candid interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast with American podcaster Alex Cooper. The fashion mogul, 51, appeared on the popular podcast to discuss her Netflix documentary that was released on 9 October. While she discussed a range of topics, the former Spice Girl was at one point asked about the marriage woes she and husband of 26 years, David Beckham, have faced. "You've dealt with speculations throughout your whole career about your marriage," host Alex Cooper asked. "I know David touched on this in the documentary. Can you just explain how you and David handled this?"

Victoria answered: "Do you know... we've had so much thrown at us and we were talking about it because we've recently celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary and by the way, people said it wouldn't work..." Then, she reiterated: "26 years… We've had so much thrown at us and we've always just been there together and just ridden the damn storm."

Moving on, the fashion designer also touched on the other sensitive topics that her three-part documentary addresses. "I'd struggled with my weight since I was quite young, you know, in the 90s. You know, I remember, you know, we didn't know as much about food back then as we do now. It wasn't so much a conversation. And I remember in the 90s everybody was obsessed with fat free, fat free, fat free. And I remember being terrified to eat any fat. Absolutely terrified."

When asked she spoke with her daughter, Harper, 14, about her eponymous documentary discussing her eating disorder, Victoria said: "I knew that I talked about it and so I just spent a bit of time talking to her about it so she could understand. You know, when you have an eating disorder, it makes you miserable. It is sad. It is lonely. It is all consuming. I was present for many years but not truly present. And you know, that's really tough and you just gotta talk about it."

Victoria talks about having her family in the public eye

Victoria was also asked about having her family in the public eye with all her four children following their own career endeavours from music to modelling. "We're such a close family and, you know, communication is key," she said.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria gave a candid interview on the podcast

She then touched on her son Cruz's record, which he debuted at an intimate gig to a crowd of 100 in London. " A hundred million album, Cruz, let's not forget that. Spice Up Your Life. Oh, I remind him. Don't worry about that," Victoria joked when Alex mentioned the fashion designer's past life as a best-selling artist.