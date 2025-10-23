Victoria and David Beckham take first step in reconciliation with Brooklyn amid feud

Victoria and David Beckham have seemingly extended an olive branch amid the ongoing feud with their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz. The reported feud has lasted almost a year, with rumors first swirling of their disconnect when Brooklyn and Nicola continued to snub Beckham family events, such as vacations, birthday parties (including David's 50th) and fashion shows. The designer and her husband reached out to their son on social media on Thursday, and liked his recent Instagram post that saw the 26-year-old making buttermilk pancakes.

The budding chef often showcases his cooking skills on Instagram by posting videos of his culinary creations, and his parents' quiet encouragement speaks volumes amid their ongoing feud, indicating that reconciliation is in the cards. Brooklyn and Nicola, who married in a lavish 2022 wedding, recently failed to attend Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show, as well as the premiere of her eponymous Netflix documentary, despite showing support for David at his own documentary premiere in 2023.

When asked by the Daily Mail what his thoughts were on his mother's new show, Brooklyn remained tight-lipped and turned his back on the reporter, despite answering several questions previously. In addition, the Beckham family was not invited to Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal in August, which took place at her family's Westchester County estate in New York.

The eldest Beckham child has been unfollowed by his brothers, Romeo and Cruz, yet he reached out to his younger sister, Harper, on her birthday in July. "Happy birthday Harper we love u x," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself, Harper and Nicola at a glamorous event. He then broke his silence on the feud rumors in September, when he was asked about the tension by the Daily Mail.

"There's always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife," he told the publication. "Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy. Everyone is always going to say rubbish." For her part, Victoria is adamant that the Beckham brood is as close as ever, as she shared on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"I mean, we're such a close family and, you know, communication is key and we always let them know that anything that they want to talk about, you know, this is a safe forum. You know, that's really important," she said, adding that kids still had to "go on their journeys themselves."

"We've always been that way with the kids. And I'm excited for them, they're all very different. They all like to do different things," she continued. Some have speculated that the rift began after Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding in 2022, when the bride wore a gown designed by Valentino, rather than by Victoria's eponymous brand.

Others have pointed to the complicated dynamics between Brooklyn and his brother Romeo, 23, with speculation swirling that the chef briefly dated Romeo's on-and-off-again girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, back in their school days. Cruz, 20, denied this while replying to a fan in his Instagram comment section, simply writing, "Brooklyn and Kim never dated." Kim also alluded to these rumors on social media, and denied that she was ever involved with Brooklyn.