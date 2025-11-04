David Beckham finally receives knighthood as he is supported by loving family - best photos

No doubt Tuesday was a historic day for David Beckham, who finally received his knighthood from King Charles. The former football star, 50, was photographed at Windsor Castle alongside his supportive wife, Victoria Beckham and his parents Ted and Sandra.

1/ 4 © Alamy The Hugo Boss ambassador received the honour for services to sport and charity and comes after a 14-year wait, with David first being put forward for a knighthood in 2011. Earlier this year, David said he was "immensely proud" of being recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours, after being put forward by UNICEF, the charity he has worked with for 20 years. He was previously nominated after helping to secure the London 2012 Olympics.

2/ 4 © Alamy It's safe to say the world-famous footballer couldn't have looked happier to receive his honour, wearing a slick suit gifted to him on his special day by his loving wife Victoria, the outfit a bespoke piece created by her successful fashion label. Of course, Victoria and Harper brought their fashion A-game for their royal outing. The fashion mogul donned a black dress from her eponymous label.

3/ 4 © Alamy David has a close bond with the King over their shared love of gardening. After meeting at the British Fashion Council Awards in 2023. David gifted the King a pot of his homemade honey, D Bee'z Sticky Stuff, which he makes at the couple's Grade II listed barn in Great Tew in Oxfordshire, and they quickly bonded over their love for bees. Following their meeting, the King invited him to Highgrove in June 2024, where he asked him to join his foundation.

4/ 4 © Alamy David has a close bond with the King over their shared love of gardening. After meeting at the British Fashion Council Awards in 2023. David gifted the King a pot of his homemade honey, D Bee'z Sticky Stuff, which he makes at the couple's Grade II listed barn in Great Tew in Oxfordshire, and they quickly bonded over their love for bees. Following their meeting, the King invited him to Highgrove in June 2024, where he asked him to join his foundation.

During their meeting the two ended up bonding over their shared passion of beekeeping. Speaking after the event, David joked: "Having developed a love for the countryside I'm also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the foundation's work. "It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty's foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens – and compare beekeeping tips!" He added: "I'm excited to be working with the King's Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity's work.

"I've always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I'm particularly looking forward to supporting the foundation's education programmes and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature."