Victoria Beckham side-steps the limelight in waist-cinching dress for King Charles audience

Tuesday, 4 November marked a historic day for the Beckham family, as the former football legend and patriarch, Sir David Beckham, finally received his knighthood from King Charles at Windsor Castle after a 14-year wait, having first been put forward for one in 2011. For the occasion, his fashion designer and former Spice Girl wife, Victoria Beckham, turned up in the most gorgeous dress, which perfectly epitomised the modern, minimalist style and sharp sophistication that has made her such a style icon over the years.

© Alamy Live News. Sir David Beckham, with his wife Lady Victoria, after he was made a Knight Bachelor at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire

As she typically does, showcasing her own prowess in both style and design, the 51-year-old wore a black satin dress from her own label, which featured a high neckline, slit-caped sleeves and a ruched gathering just above the hips. The dress, which Victoria has worn before in a shinier ivory colour to a black-tie dinner at Highgrove House in February, is currently on sale for just £693, or $1043 if you're stateside – for a sleek piece that captures everything brilliant about the designer's contemporary, clean, structured style, I think, as someone who writes about celebrity fashion daily, it's an absolute steal.

© Alamy Live News. Sir David Beckham, with his wife and parents, after he was made a Knight Bachelor at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire

For her accessories, the mother-of-four kept things simple, opting for a small top-handle bag, heels with a woven pattern, and a fascinator that matched her dress perfectly. Though minimalism is the style she typically leans towards, it feels especially appropriate for the occasion, as she looks chic but respectful, allowing the spotlight to stay on her husband, David, for this monumental moment in his career.

Victoria Beckham's style

After her Spice Girl era, the former pop star set about reinventing her image as both a serious fashion designer and a modern style icon. While her image was defined in the 2000s by her signature little black dresses and Birkins, she is mostly seen these days in clothing from her own label, Victoria Beckham. These days, you'll mostly see the 51-year-old in structured minimalist tailored looks from her own brand.

WATCH: How Victoria Beckham spiced up the fashion industry

David Beckham's knighthood

The former footballer received his long-awaited honour for his services to sport and charity, after he was put forward by UNICEF, the charity alongside whom he has now been working for 20 years. He was previously nominated after he helped to secure the London 2012 Olympics. For the occasion, Victoria designed a morning suit including a tailcoat for her husband, marking the first time that she has ever made a piece of clothing for him.

© Alamy Sir David Beckham is made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles

When his knighthood was first announced, David said: "Growing up in East London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British, I never could have imagined I would receive such a humbling honour. To have played for and captained my country was the greatest privilege of my career and literally a boyhood dream come true.

"Off the pitch, I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to represent Britain around the world and work with incredible organisations that are supporting communities in need and inspiring the next generation," he continued.

"I'm so lucky to be able to do the work that I do, and I'm grateful to be recognised for work that gives me so much fulfilment. It will take a little while for the news to sink in, but I'm immensely proud, and it's such an emotional moment for me to share with my family."