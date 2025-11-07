David Harbour pictured all-smiles as he makes first public appearance since Lily Allen's bombshell album

It has been quite the week for David Harbour, whose fallout with his ex-wife, Lily Allen, appears to have, at least in part, been the subject of her brand new album, West End Girl, which was released last week. Lily has admitted that the album is a "mixture of fact and fiction" but does include unmistakable details about the past five years, leaving fans with a number of alleged details of their breakup.

Topics on the album include cheating, gaslighting and sex addiction, and while David hasn't publicly commented on the album, he has recently spoken of how accepting "mistakes" and "pain" is an important part of life in an interview with Esquire. When asked if he would change anything about the last five decades, he said: That's such a hard question – the question of regret, or something. I would change either everything or nothing. "You either accept your path completely and realise that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey, and that there's truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection in all that."

© Variety via Getty Images David and Millie holding hands at the Stranger Things premiere in LA last night

Now David has been photographed publicly for the first time since the album came out, stepping out on the red carpet in LA, the first stop of the press tour for the final season of the beloved Netflix show, Stranger Things. The outing was also significant because it came in the wake of reports in the Daily Mail that David's on-screen daughter, Millie Bobby Brown, filed a "harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season." However, the pair couldn't have looked closer on the night and were incredibly affectionate with each other.

© WireImage Millie looked lovely in a black lace dress

Talking about their bond both on and off screen, 21-year-old Millie, who plays Eleven, told Entertainment Tonight: "I've obviously had a really special bond with David because we have a father-and-daughter relationship, and we do every scene together. You really get to see that in season 5. It's been so special to have him along the journey for me. Winona, the kids. I’m really honoured to have played Eleven and have to met such amazing people along the way." She also told Extra: "It's been amazing. We’re so lucky to have each other. The show means so much to the both of us and to everyone here."

© Variety via Getty Images Millie and David joined the cast of Stranger Things at the LA premiere

Meanwhile, director Shawn Levy directly addressed the claims about bullying, insisting that his job as a producer is to "create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe." Adding: "We did everything to build that environment. And we’re proud of the fact that we did so."