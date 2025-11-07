Millie Bobby Brown dazzles in lace gown as she and David Harbour reunite on Stranger Things red carpet

The stars of Stranger Things left Hawkins behind in favor of the red carpet on Thursday night, for the premiere of the show's fifth and final season, which has kept fans waiting with bated breath for years. The looks truly did not disappoint, with the A-list cast pulling out all the stops for the glamorous event. Millie Bobby Brown reunited with her co-star, David Harbour, on the red carpet, just days after it was revealed that she had filed a bullying and harassment claim against him to Netflix before shooting the final season.

Despite this, the duo were seen smiling, laughing and hugging at the event, with no apparent tension in the air. From Millie's dramatic feathered gown to Sadie Sink's ethereal two-piece look, join HELLO! as we explore the best outfits from the highly anticipated premiere event.

1/ 16 © Variety via Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown Millie stole the show in a lacy, sheer black gown with feathered detailing on the off-the-shoulder neckline and hips. The dress pooled at her feet, and she added dangling earrings to complete the look, with her brunette locks worn up in a chic bun.



2/ 16 © Variety via Getty Images David Harbour David, who plays Chief Hopper in the show, was sophisticated in a dark pinstripe suit with a white collared shirt and a matching pinstripe tie, and added black dress shoes to complete the look.



3/ 16 © Getty Images Winona Ryder The legendary actress, who is Joyce in the series, went for a simple yet stylish Gothic-style dress with a high neckline and button-down front with a peplum detail on the skirt. She wore her brunette tresses in subtle waves that fell to her shoulders.



4/ 16 © Deadline via Getty Images Caleb McLaughlin Caleb, who stars as Lucas in Stranger Things, was suave in a military-style look featuring a high-collared charcoal jacket with gold buttons down the front and a star-shaped silver brooch on his chest. His matching trousers had a red stripe running down each side, and he paired the look with black dress shoes.



5/ 16 © Getty Images Sadie Sink Sadie, who portrays Max in the series, was glowing in a two-piece look featuring an ivory bralette-style crop top with spaghetti straps and beaded embellishments, paired with a matching high-waisted satin skirt. She wore her red locks down and slightly curled, with glamorous makeup to complete the look.



6/ 16 © AFP via Getty Images Gaten Matarazzo Gaten, who plays the lovable Dustin in the show, wore an oversized three-piece pinstripe suit for the premiere in a dark charcoal color. Underneath was a black button-up top, and he added black dress shoes to round out the look.



7/ 16 © Getty Images Noah Schnapp Noah, who portrays Will in Stranger Things, was stylish in a dark-colored pinstripe suit with a large black belt to cinch in his waist. Underneath, he wore a white collared shirt and a black tie.



8/ 16 © Getty Images Maya Hawke Maya, who is Robin in the show, shone in a sheer gown in a pale lime green color, with a rounded, high neckline and a drop waist. She wore a black bralette and leggings underneath, and her reddish-blonde hair was styled in loose waves.



9/ 16 © Getty Images Natalie Dyer Natalie, who plays Nancy in the series, looked ethereal in a deep red gown with a draped and ruched bodice that flowed into a sheer skirt. The dress featured black ribbons tied to the waist and shoulder, and a long, square train. Natalie added red strappy heels and dangling earrings, completing the look with her long blonde hair in beachy waves.



10/ 16 © Getty Images Charlie Heaton Charlie, who is Jonathan in Stranger Things, looked sharp in a brown double-breasted suit with a checkered pattern. He added a white collared shirt and a navy patterned tie to complete the look.



11/ 16 © Getty Images Jamie Campbell Bower Jamie, who plays the terrifying Vecna in the show, looked incredible in an oversized black blazer with a loose black silk shirt worn underneath. Tiny words were printed on the sleeves of his blazer in white text.



12/ 16 © Getty Images Priah Ferguson Priah, who plays Erica in Stranger Things, positively dazzled in her ensemble, which included a lacy halter-style crop top with a high neckline and a fitted black skirt with red pinstripes. She wore her hair in a short, chic bob with blonde highlights throughout.



13/ 16 © Deadline via Getty Images Tay Lautner Tay, who is married to actor Taylor Lautner, looked stunning in a strapless red gown with a satin-like finish, a fitted bodice and a full, A-line skirt. She added deep red open-toed heels to the look and wore her brunette locks in soft waves down her back.



14/ 16 © Getty Images Jordan Chiles The Olympic gymnast wowed in a hot pink blazer dress that reached the tops of her thighs, with a double-breasted design and black buttons. She added a black tie and black heels, and wore her brunette tresses in a half-up, half-down style.



15/ 16 © Getty Images Shannon Purser Shannon, who played the ill-fated Barb in the first season of Stranger Things, arrived in a three-piece dark-gray pinstripe suit, and added a red pendant necklace and dark eyeshadow to complete the look.

