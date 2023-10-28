Lily Allen unfollows husband David Harbour seven weeks after loved-up anniversary post

Lily Allen has unfollowed her husband, Stranger Things star, David Harbour, on Instagram just seven weeks after celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

The Smile singer, 38, has been living in the UK whilst starring in the West End production of The Pillowman, while husband David remains back in New York. The actor still follows his wife on the social media platform.

© Instagram The public snub came seven weeks after their third wedding anniversary

Lily took to social media on 7 September with a loved-up photo alongside her beau on their wedding day, to mark three years married. She also penned a heartfelt caption which read: "3 years with this guy, 2nd best decision I ever made. 1st was that dress."

The couple were also spotted looking happier than ever last month when they attended the Chanel and W magazine dinner in New York City. Lily was even pictured beaming whilst taking a photo of her husband on a digital camera while at the event.

© Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock The couple were all smiles in NYC last month

The couple married in 2020 in Las Vegas following a whirlwind romance, and David is the doting step-dad to Lily's two daughters, Ethel and Marnie, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Sam Cooper. Lily opened up about the positive impact the pandemic had on her and David's relationship whilst appearing on Alan Carr's Life's a Beach, podcast.

She told the comedian: "When the pandemic happened me and my now-husband I were at sort of quite early stages of our relationship really, and it was only because he lived in New York and you know they started shutting things down.

© Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com/Shutterstock David is the doting step-dad to Lily's two daughters

"We'd been together for about six months but we definitely weren't at the stage of being like 'Let's move in together'.

"Obviously I had kids, but because of the pandemic I was like, 'He can't just be sat there in a flat on his own for however long, I mean how long is this going to last?'

Lily Allen's daughter has an amazing singing voice

"I said to him, 'Get on a plane, get over here' and I said to the kids: 'This is mummy's friend and he doesn't have anyone to stay with, so we're going to have him stay with us' and we lived together for a good six months.

"If it hadn't been for that six months of us being able to test out what it would be like to live together as a family, we would never of had the opportunity to try that out and I would never have taken the risk of moving [to New York].

Alan quipped: "Thank God for Covid," to which Lily replied, joking: "Yeah, sorry for all the people that died but my life has improved immeasurably!"