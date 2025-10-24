Every bombshell Lily Allen drops about 'cheating' ex David Harbour on her new album West End Girl

Lily Allen's new album is not for the faint of heart. The English singer and songwriter released her album, West End Girl, on Friday, October 24 and it is stirring up a lot of drama. The 40-year-old's first album in seven years details the breakdown of her marriage with Stranger Things actor David Harbour, 49. The couple married in 2020 and confirmed their breakup in February 2025. In a conversation with Perfect magazine, Lily shared that making West End Girl "was incredibly manic" and "emotionally traumatic."

While the album isn't the first time Lily has alluded to her feelings about her breakup – she said on her podcast, Miss Me?, that "men like [women] young and dumb" after David was spotted with his new girlfriend, 27-year-old Ellie Beers Fallon – it is the most explicit and soul bearing. So, what did Lily reveal in her new album? HELLO! dug into every bombshell the singer dropped about her "cheating" ex.

© Getty Images Lily named a mistress in the album In two songs on the album, "Tennis" and "Madeline," the singer references a woman named "Madeline." She sings: "I can't get my head round how you've been playing tennis / If it was just sex, I wouldn't be jealous / You won't play with me and who's Madeline?" Later, Lily continues: "If it was just sex I wouldn’t be jealous / You won't play with me and who the [expletive] is Madeline?"

© Gregory Pace/Shutterstock The couple had an apparent open marriage While not confirmed by either Lily or David, in "Madeline" the singer insinuates their open marriage went array. She sings: "We had an arrangement / Be discrete and don't be blatant / There had to be payment / It had to be with strangers / But you're not a stranger, Madeline." In the same song, a person with an American accent says: "Our relationship has only ever been about sex."

© Getty Images Lily insinuates David is jealous of her On the opening track of the album, Lily insinuates that David is jealous of her. She sings: "And they were like 'Hey, you've got a lead in a play' / 'You've gotta be back in London for rehearsals in May' / And then later that evening you said how was my day / I said “I got some good news, I got the lead in a play" / That's when your demeanour started to change / You said that I'd have to audition, I said "You're deranged"

© Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com/Shutterstock,Shutterstock Purchasing their New York brownstone made Lily uncomfortable On the album's title track, Lily opens up about her move from London to New York City. She and David bought a brownstone in Brooklyn – that was later featured in Architectural Digest. The singer says in the song: "“Now I'm looking at houses / With four or five floors / And you found us a brownstone / Said, 'You want it? It's yours' / I could never afford this / You were pushing it forward / Made me feel a bit awkward."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bri Lily still endures sleepless nights over her breakup with David In the song "Ruminating," Lily shares her struggles with the breakup. She sings: "I can't shake the image of her naked / On top of you, and I'm disassociated / Did you kiss her on the lips and look into her eyes? Now that it's done / Baby, won't you tell me that I'm still your number one? / 'Cause you're my number one."