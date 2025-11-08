Lily Allen poses on marital bed at $8 million NYC brownstone hours after David Harbour publicly breaks cover

The UK's favourite West End Girl, Lily Allen, shared a rather racy post from her former marital bed she used to share with her ex-husband David Harbour, just hours after he attended the first premiere of Stranger Things in LA. The British singer, 40, was filmed lying on her plush pink bed in racy leopard print lingerie, looking unbothered while a clip from her song Madeline played in the background. The room and the entirety of their shared £8 million NYC Brownstone home was heavily featured in the pop star's latest album, West End Girl, released last month.

Lily captioned her recent post with the phrase, "Love and light, Madeline," which is a direct reference to her song about her ex-husband's alleged affair. The words were allegedly used by the anonymous lover (whom Lily calls Madeline in her song) as a sign-off after Lily confronted her about the suspected relationship. The post went down well with fans of the singer who flooded the comments with supportive messages: "You know, it was worth a 7 year wait," one wrote. A second added: "ON THE ACTUAL BED IN THE ACTUAL HOUSE." Meanwhile, a third penned: "She's ICONIC." It has now been reported that the home is on the market, news which made headlines just hours after Lily released her bombshell album.

The album has been described by Lily as "a mixture of fact and fiction" but includes unmistakable details about the past five years, during which she parted ways with her ex-husband and Marvel actor David, leaving fans to pore over the alleged details of their break-up. Themes of the album include cheating, gaslighting and sex addiction.

While David, 50, has directly addressed any of the alleged claims made by his ex-wife - with whom he parted ways in December last year - he has recently spoken of how accepting "mistakes" and "pain" is an important part of life in an interview with Esquire. When asked if he would change anything about the last five decades, he said: That's such a hard question – the question of regret, or something. I would change either everything or nothing. "You either accept your path completely and realise that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey, and that there's truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection in all that."

Back in public

Lily's post came just hours after David stepped out publicly for the first time since the album came out. David posed alongside his Stranger Things castmates on the red carpet in LA which was significant not only because it is the final season of the beloved Netflix series, but it also came in the wake of reports in the Daily Mail that David's on-screen daughter, Millie Bobby Brown, filed a "harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season."

However, the pair couldn't have looked closer on the night and were incredibly affectionate with each other. Millie even gushed about her co-star to Entertainment Tonight saying: "I've obviously had a really special bond with David because we have a father-and-daughter relationship, and we do every scene together. You really get to see that in season 5. It's been so special to have him along the journey for me. Winona, the kids. I’m really honoured to have played Eleven and have to met such amazing people along the way."