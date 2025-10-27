Lily Allen and ex-husband David Harbour put luxurious $8 million NYC home on sale

Former couple Lily Allen and David Harbourare going their separate ways and have put their $8 million luxurious townhouse in New York City on sale in an effort to individually start their new lives. The property features a massive living room which leads to an intimate garden that offers a cold plunge and a sauna. The location also has two guest bedrooms, a gym, storage space and a laundry room in the renovated basement.

© WireImage Lily and David have been married for four years

Their impressive home was featured in Architectural Digest for its bold and colorful nature. All of the rooms in the property are covered in pastel wallpapers with flowers, and feature gallery walls full of framed illustrations. The townhouse includes elegant statement pieces for decor and it features an exquisite double-sided suede olive green couch placed below a chandelier, as well as cozy fireplaces. Most of the rooms have a floral touch, however one room stands out with its matching couch and rug that is fully decked out in zebra print.

© Getty Images They are putting their home on sale for $8 million

During their house tour, they described their home as "weird and wonderful." David shared: "Lily is someone who lives with color in a deeper way than most. Her taste is bold, silly, fun, eccentric—it's exciting. She has such presence and star quality, you just can't picture her living somewhere boring and conventional."

© WireImage Lily revealed in her new album that David cheated on her

The former pair are both co-owners of the gorgeous home and they've both spent thousands of dollars to renovate its spaces. They originally purchased the townhouse for $3.3 million back in 2020 and they've placed it on the market hoping to earn at least double of what they paid.

Lily recently released her album titled West End Girl and only two days after it dropped, the property was placed on the market. Some fans are speculating that the news isn't unexpected because Lily dropped truth bombshells in her album about David being unfaithful to her during their marriage. In the song "[expletive] Palace," Lily sang: "I found a shoebox full of handwritten letters. From broken-hearted women wishing you could have been better. Sheets pulled off the bed, they're strewn all on the floor. Long black hair, probably from the night before."

© Getty Images The couple is going their seperate ways

The singer had relocated back to London after she discovered that David had a three-year-long-affair, however she's hoping to get back to New York soon. David and Lily were first romantically linked in January 2019 when they attended the BAFTA Tea Party together. In October 2019, Lily confirmed their relationship over social media and they attended their first red carpet together the same month. In September 2020, the two got married in Las Vegas. In October 2024 the pair split up. David had also served as a stepfather to Lily's two daughters Ethel, 13 and Marnie, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Sam Cooper