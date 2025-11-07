Katy Perry hints at real reason behind Orlando Bloom split in new single

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split in June after nine years together, following much speculation about their relationship status. Now, the singer has seemingly revealed the cause behind their downfall in her new single, "Bandaids." Katy released the track and music video on Thursday, which shows her singing about trying to save a dying relationship while she survives several near-fatal accidents. The lyrics appear to give a glimpse into the end of her relationship with Orlando, as she sings about being "let down."

"Hand to God, I promise I tried / There's no stone left unturned," Katy sings. "It's not what you did / It's what you didn't / You were there, but you weren't. Got so used to you letting me down / No use tryna send flowers now. Telling myself you'll change, you don't / Band-Aids over a broken heart."

In the song's second verse, Katy sings about the steps she took to try and save the relationship despite her partner failing to put in the effort. "Tried all the medications / Lowered my expectations. Made every justification / Bleeding out, bleeding out, bleeding out slow. It's not that complicated / To ask me how my day is. I'm flatlining trying to save this."

Despite the relationship failing, Katy sings about having no regrets. "If I had to do it all over again / I would still do it all over again," she sings. "The love that we made was worth it in the end." While Katy doesn't name her partner in the song, one huge hint that it is about Orlando is a moment in the music video when she catches sight of a daisy, a touching nod to their daughter, Daisy Dove, five, as she sings about the relationship being "worth it at the end."

Katy and Orlando confirmed their split on July 3, 2025, after weeks of speculation that they had ended their engagement. "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," their reps said in a statement to Us Weekly. "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is, and always will be, raising their daughter Daisy Dove with love, stability, and mutual respect."

Katy has since moved on to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 53. News of their romance first surfaced in July when they were pictured on a dinner date at Le Violon in Montreal, Canada, followed by more outings before they were photographed in a steamy embrace on board the singer's yacht, further fueling speculation about their blossoming romance.

Justin was previously married to Sophie Grégoire, but they announced their split after 18 years of marriage on August 2, 2023. "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. Justin and Sophie are parents to Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.