Jennifer Aniston's new boyfriend Jim Curtis reveals his unique advice for falling in love

He's the man who's stolen Jennifer Aniston's heart and dating coach and love guru Jim Curtis flexed his knowledge in a recent Instagram live on social media as he shared his advice for falling in love. The 50-year old was asked a pertinent question by a fan: "Hey Jim, how do I stop falling in love with the idea of someone?" The hypnotherapist promptly answered: "I like this question mostly because the subconscious mind doesn't know the difference between reality and fantasy." He added: "So the more you that fantasize about the future that does not currently exist, the more you make it real. This is what manifestation is.

"However, in a relationship, if you're fantasizing about what marriage with kids and a house in the country looks like without paying attention to what's happening in this present moment, then you're falling in love with something that doesn't exist and you're probably putting too much attachment on that person.

"So how do you stop - is looking at exactly what's happening in the here and now. Stay present and don't move too far into the future until it happens," he concluded.

His live comes after his girlfriend Jennifer sent fans into a frenzy by confirming their romance with a sweet, black-and-white photo that captured the couple in an intimate embrace.

In the striking snap, the Friends star peeked out lovingly from behind Jim, wrapping her arms around him as he beams at the camera. The candid photo, taken near a softly lit window at night, shows a rare glimpse into Jennifer’s usually private love life.

What truly caught fans' attention was the heartfelt caption that accompanied the image:"Happy birthday my love. Cherished," she wrote, a few simple words that spoke volumes and instantly ignited excitement across social media.

Previously, Jim made rare comments about finding love in a candid Instagram Q&A about how to find love at the age of 42.

"That's a great question," Jim said in his response. "The same as you do at 22 and 32 but with more confidence, more experience and more authenticity." He added: "Go out, open yourself to love, make eye contact and smile. Connect with people and most importantly, love yourself. When you love yourself, you will magnetise more love to you."

The duo were first linked when they were spotted soaking up the sun on a yacht off the coast of Mallorca, along with her close friend Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.

The pair have reportedly been friends for some time, and are reportedly taking it slow, but that he is close with her friends as well. Their relationship was all but confirmed after he appeared on 10 September at the season four premiere of The Morning Show to support Jennifer.